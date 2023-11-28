Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal urges for voluntarily exit says, 'Bhaad mein gaya show'

    Anurag Dobhal accuses Bigg Boss of favoring contestants and claims that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain enjoy preferential treatment in the house and that Isha Malviya and Ankita sleep extra hours. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17's last episode featured Anurag Dobhal once again screaming about Bigg Boss being unfair towards selective candidates. Tired of his protests, Bigg Boss informs him that he will run the program according to his standards and will have his favorites. He also issues an open challenge to Anurag, making things much more tough for the YouTuber who then decides to leave the show. 

    Accusations against Bigg Boss

    Anurag accuses Bigg Boss of favoring contestants throughout the day and also accuses Bigg Boss of everything. He claims that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain enjoy preferential treatment in the house and that Isha Malviya and Ankita sleep extra hours. Bigg Boss summons all of the competitors to the living room and accuses Anurag of spreading negativity in the house.

    Bigg Boss reacts

    Bigg Boss responds by saying that he revealed in the first week that he will have favorites and non-favorites. He refers to Anurag as a crybaby and claims that he did not audition for the show but was asked to be a part of it. Bigg Boss claims that he, the housemates, and the audience are sick of hearing about bias. Bigg Boss mentions how he always consoled Anurag when he was emotionally disturbed and how he was one of the first few competitors to attend the confession chamber, aside from Munawar and Mannara. 

    Anurag's family declined to come on the show

    Bigg Boss reveals that prior to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother's entrance on the show, the producers sent an open invitation to his family and a select BRO SENA members during the weekend ka vaar or generally, but they denied the offer.

    Anurag seems visibly disturbed, and after failing to withstand the pressure, he decides to quit the show. He announces that he is leaving the show voluntarily by paying the Rs 2 crore penalty. He asks Bigg Boss to open the door for him.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
