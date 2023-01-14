Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gerard Butler on RRR: 'Oh My God, It Was Crazy...' Hollywood star talks about SS Rajamouli’s film

    Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has gained widespread acclaim from actors, fans, and reviewers worldwide. Recently, star Gerard Butler praised the picture as well.

    Gerard Butler on RRR Oh My God It Was Crazy..Hollywood star talks about SS Rajamouli film RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Gerard Butler recently remarked in an interview that 'Indian movies are only becoming better and better'. The actor, who most recently appeared in 'Plane,' revealed that he had only heard 'wonderful things' about SS Rajamouli's RRR. Butler, though, admits that he has yet to view the historical action thriller.

    "It was really insane here," the 53-year-old Scottish actor said of the film's global award success and several nominations. It's an Indian film that's also been nominated for accolades. I couldn't believe what they accomplished in that film. "I'm looking forward to seeing."

    RRR made history earlier this week at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes were attended by director Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and their spouses Lakshmi Pranathi and Upasana Kamineni. The film received the coveted prize in the area of 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu. Rajamoul's directing was also the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe among Hollywood's most commercially successful films.

    Also Read: Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West new wife

    RRR made history earlier this week at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes were attended by director Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and their spouses Lakshmi Pranathi and Upasana Kamineni. The film received the coveted prize in the area of 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu. Rajamoul's directing was also the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe among Hollywood's most commercially successful films.

    In terms of RRR, the film has earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. It was also one of the most discussed films of 2022. The film was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards.

    Also Read: Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2

    It's an epic action drama film about two real-life Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fictitious relationship and battle against the British Raj. The film included cameo appearances by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to showcase on the iconic Burj Khalifa! RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to showcase on the iconic Burj Khalifa!

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori- report RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

    Varisu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's film; here's how much it was sold for RBA

    Varisu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where to watch Vijay's film; here's how much it was sold for

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay or Ajith Kumar, who minted what this Pongal season-report RBA

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay or Ajith Kumar, who minted what this Pongal season-report

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year vma

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year

    Recent Stories

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP AJR

    Former JDU President Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

    Kajal Anand birthday party: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many more B-town celebs spotted at the bash RBA

    Kajal Anand birthday party: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and many more B-town celebs spotted at the bash

    football ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fireworks on the cards as heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan face the might of Mumbai City FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC seek playoffs relevance as Odisha FC look at steering ahead on the table snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC seek playoffs relevance as Odisha FC look at steering ahead on the table

    Are you planning to start meditation? Here are some tips to follow RBA

    Are you planning to start meditation? Here are some tips to follow

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon