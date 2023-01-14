Gerard Butler on RRR: 'Oh My God, It Was Crazy...' Hollywood star talks about SS Rajamouli’s film

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has gained widespread acclaim from actors, fans, and reviewers worldwide. Recently, star Gerard Butler praised the picture as well.

Gerard Butler recently remarked in an interview that 'Indian movies are only becoming better and better'. The actor, who most recently appeared in 'Plane,' revealed that he had only heard 'wonderful things' about SS Rajamouli's RRR. Butler, though, admits that he has yet to view the historical action thriller.

"It was really insane here," the 53-year-old Scottish actor said of the film's global award success and several nominations. It's an Indian film that's also been nominated for accolades. I couldn't believe what they accomplished in that film. "I'm looking forward to seeing."

RRR made history earlier this week at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes were attended by director Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and their spouses Lakshmi Pranathi and Upasana Kamineni. The film received the coveted prize in the area of 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu. Rajamoul's directing was also the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe among Hollywood's most commercially successful films.

Also Read: Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West new wife

RRR made history earlier this week at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes were attended by director Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and their spouses Lakshmi Pranathi and Upasana Kamineni. The film received the coveted prize in the area of 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu. Rajamoul's directing was also the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe among Hollywood's most commercially successful films.

In terms of RRR, the film has earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. It was also one of the most discussed films of 2022. The film was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards.

Also Read: Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2

It's an epic action drama film about two real-life Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fictitious relationship and battle against the British Raj. The film included cameo appearances by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.