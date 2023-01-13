Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay or Ajith Kumar, who minted what this Pongal season-report

Vijay's Varisu is expected to make Rs 16 crore in India after a significant dip, with the Tamil version drawing mixed reactions from the public. Thunivu is said to have minted less than Varisu.

After an eight-year break, Ajith and Vijay's movie were released on the same day, just in time for Pongal. Fans of both performers are enjoying the film's arrival in theatres, as predicted. Thunivu and Varisu, on the other hand, have gotten mixed reviews.

However, fans began fighting immediately after the first look and trailer for the individual flicks were released. News about Thunivu and Varisu is anticipated to dominate social media for the next two weeks. Both films' producers have opted not to make the collections public.

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu box office had its greatest single day ever, surpassing Rs. 40 crore. Thunivu and Varisu's total box office collection is projected to be over Rs. 41 crore. The figure might have been higher, but several early morning shows at some theatres were cancelled.

Varisu, starring Vijay, earned around Rs. 30 crore on its first day in India. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs. 20 crore. In Kerala and Karnataka, the film grossed Rs. 4 crore. The Telugu version of the film will be released on 14 January, and with the buzz of positive reviews, it is predicted to do well.

Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar, grossed around Rs. 29 crores on its first day in India. It earned Rs. 28 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu, making it the actor's second-best-grossing film after Valimai.

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Report

Box Office India claims that "The Tamil films Thunivu and Varisu performed similarly well on day one, however the latter did not have a dubbed release in Nizam / Andhra. Thunivu held a clear advantage in the key market of Tamil Nadu. Because of this, it basically wins the first race, even if Varisu is normally ahead in other markets." Thinuva earned 15 crore nett on Day 1 in Tamil Nadu, while Varisu earned roughly 13 crore nett. The total amount was 28 crore nett, the most ever for the state.

Thunivu allegedly made Rs 15 crore India net on Day 2 across all languages. With this, the film's two-day total stands at Rs 39.40 crore. On Thursday, January 12, Ajith's actioner had a total Tamil occupancy of 52.00%. Varisu, on the other hand, made Rs 16 crore in India, bringing its total to Rs 42.70 crore. The film got a total Tamil occupancy of 45.48%.

However, both films have managed to please their audiences. Because the Pongal holiday is only a few days away, both films are expected to fare well. In the next days, we'll find out which film made it to the top.

About Varisu

The famous Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally is in charge of the highly awaited family entertainer, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role. Vijay's film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has captivated millions of hearts. Varisu tells the story of a man who is the son of a business magnate. Under bad circumstances, he is forced to take over his father's enterprise. The script was co-written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. It also stars R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles. Dil Raju has supported the film through his Sri Venkateswara Creations brand. S Thaman created the film's soundtrack.



About Thunivu

Ajith's portrayal of the 'boss guy' steals the show in the action-packed thriller Thunivu. He has held people, hostage, at a bank. Police are seen attempting to determine his identification. However, it is a slow-moving mystery. The action-packed film features Ajith with a white beard and white hair. Ajith Kumar plays a little negative role in the action thriller, and he impresses the audience.

Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier plays the female protagonist, with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar also playing important parts. Ghibran composed music for Ajith for the first time in Thunivu, while Nirav Shah directed the film.