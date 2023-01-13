Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West new wife

45-year-old Kanye West and 27 years old Bianca Censori's wedding announcement comes only two months after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

Yes, you read that right. Kanye West allegedly married architectural designer Bianca Censori in a secret wedding last week. The 45-year-old rapper discusses marriage in Overload, a song released last month dedicated to Bianca. "And The Bible stated, 'I can't have any more sex till marriage," the lyrics say.

Kanye West allegedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private wedding. The rapper is alleged to have married Bianca in a private ceremony, and the couple has been sighted sporting wedding rings. Kanye and Bianca's wedding comes just two months after Ye and Kim Kardashian divorced.



According to TMZ, Ye and Bianca's marriage isn't legally legal because they haven't registered for a marriage licence yet, but the article goes on to say that "he's still treating her like wifey... When Ye and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills this week, he was wearing a wedding band, which we're told signifies his devotion to her after the ceremony."



Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim, his wife of seven years, just two months ago in November. At the beginning of January 2022 he briefly dated Julia Fox, who revealed in an interview with the Evening Standard that she "tapped out at the first sign of a red flag". The Stronger singer most recently dated Brazilian model Juliana Nal.



Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori works as an architectural designer for Kanye West's Yeezy brand. She will begin working for the firm in November 2020. She's believed to be roughly 27 years old, over 20 years Ye's junior. After high school, she founded the jewellery firm Nylons, which she continued to run while studying Architecture at the University of Melbourne.

