Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Bianca Censori? Meet Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West new wife

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    45-year-old Kanye West and 27 years old Bianca Censori's wedding announcement comes only two months after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

    Image: Getty Images

    Yes, you read that right. Kanye West allegedly married architectural designer Bianca Censori in a secret wedding last week. The 45-year-old rapper discusses marriage in Overload, a song released last month dedicated to Bianca. 

    "And The Bible stated, 'I can't have any more sex till marriage," the lyrics say.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kanye West allegedly married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private wedding. The rapper is alleged to have married Bianca in a private ceremony, and the couple has been sighted sporting wedding rings. Kanye and Bianca's wedding comes just two months after Ye and Kim Kardashian divorced.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Kim Kardashian is one of the celebrity guests at the event that everyone waits to watch climb the Met steps. Her costume for Met Gala has always been the talking point. But, would you believe that Kim alone possibly could not have made it to the event, had it not been for Kanye West?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to TMZ, Ye and Bianca's marriage isn't legally legal because they haven't registered for a marriage licence yet, but the article goes on to say that "he's still treating her like wifey... When Ye and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills this week, he was wearing a wedding band, which we're told signifies his devotion to her after the ceremony."
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Kanye finalised his divorce from Kim, his wife of seven years, just two months ago in November. At the beginning of January 2022 he briefly dated Julia Fox, who revealed in an interview with the Evening Standard that she "tapped out at the first sign of a red flag". The Stronger singer most recently dated Brazilian model Juliana Nal.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who is Bianca Censori? 
    Bianca Censori works as an architectural designer for Kanye West's Yeezy brand. She will begin working for the firm in November 2020. She's believed to be roughly 27 years old, over 20 years Ye's junior. After high school, she founded the jewellery firm Nylons, which she continued to run while studying Architecture at the University of Melbourne.

    Image: Getty Images

    The most crucial thing we know about Bianca Censori is that she isn't scared to experiment with her haircut, which we like here at Hello! Fashion. She used to have shoulder-length brown hair, but she was seen having lunch with Ye this week with the ultimate pixie cut...in brilliant blonde.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori- report RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

    Varisu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's film; here's how much it was sold for RBA

    Varisu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where to watch Vijay's film; here's how much it was sold for

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay or Ajith Kumar, who minted what this Pongal season-report RBA

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay or Ajith Kumar, who minted what this Pongal season-report

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year vma

    Lohri 2023: From Sauda Khara Khara to Sadi Gali, the festive songs ideal for every filmi buff this year

    Prime Video reveals intriguing trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime-thriller series Farzi vma

    Farzi Trailer OUT: Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's action-packed avatar wins hearts

    Recent Stories

    Suryakumar Yadav can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs - Dinesh Chandimal-ayh

    'Suryakumar Yadav can change the game by just scoring 30 to 50 runs' - Dinesh Chandimal

    football Manchester United takeover: From Old Trafford expansion plans to offers lined up - here is all you need to know-ayh

    Man United takeover: From Old Trafford expansion plans to offers lined up - here's all you need to know

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori- report RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

    football Lionel Messi fans outraged after leak reveals ex-Barcelona board member called icon 'sewer rat, hormonal dwarf' snt

    Messi fans outraged after leak reveals ex-Barcelona board member called icon 'sewer rat, hormonal dwarf'

    Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations AJR

    Air India to cancel some domestic flights due to Indian Air Force's Republic Day preparations

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon