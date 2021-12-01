Gadar 2 first look: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol reunite post 20 years

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol shall be reuniting once again after 20 years for their next movie Gadar 2. The actress had taken on social media to post the first look from the film, which will surely give you a nostalgic feeling.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be reuniting once again post 20 years for their next movie Gadar 2. Taking to her social media handle, Ameesha had posted the first look from the film, which will leave you with nostalgia. In the photos, Sunny could be seen wearing a turban and a red coloured kurta while Ameesha looked beautiful in an orange patiala suit and a dupatta that covered her head. Their look made their fans nostalgic and made them remember their famous characters Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) from their hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The actress had captioned the post as, "GADAR 2 muhurat shot, the General was kind enough to grace the occasion @surrender .singh1974@rohit_jaykay (sic)." The film had gone on floors today in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from Ameesha, even Utkarsh Sharma was seen expressing his happiness about the beginning of the shoot. He had tweeted saying, "Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya, filled with excitement at the muhurat of #Gadar2. Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye".

For the unversed, Utkarsh had essayed the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part of the movie that is a period-action drama that was set in 1947, during India's partition. The story of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha revolved around Tara Singh whose character was played by Sunny who was a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar. He fell in love with Sakina, essayed by Ameesha Patel, who is a Muslim girl coming from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late actor Amrish Puri was also a part of the first instalment of the film. Now it is being said that Gadar 2: The Katha Continue shall focus on the love story of a grown-up Jeete. The female lead opposite him has not yet been decided.


