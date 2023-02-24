From Animax to Netflix: Where can you watch your favourite anime content in India

Japanese culture and Indian culture are almost similar, and the artworks definitely influence the artists of these countries. This is precisely why Indians loved anime as they could identify with the concepts. If you are an anime lover, here are a few ways to watch your favourite classic, contemporary, and latest shows.

Animax on JioTV

KC Global Media, Asia’s leading entertainment network, launched Animax, their official anime channel on JioTV. Following huge demand from viewers on social media, they can now access Japanese pop-culture-inspired Japanese anima and manga. Fans can now watch classic hit series like One Punch Man, that won Sugoi Japan Award and the Spanish Manga Barcelone award in 2017. Naruto has been another fan favourite, especially because it is inspired heavily by Indian culture. Kuroko’s Basketball and action packed anime series- LUPIN THE 3rd PART 5 is also available. These shows will be streamed in original Japanese audio with English subtitles for easy understanding.

Also Read: Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this

Pokemon TV App

The 90s kids have grown up on Ash and Pikachu’s adventures. And they have never failed to entertain viewers of all ages. Unsurprisingly there were Pokemon merchandise, games and whatnot. The Pokemon card collection might still be fresh amongst most. At Pokemon TV app, one can watch all their favourite episodes right from the beginning. There are also animated specials available; most importantly, viewers can watch exciting replays of matches from Play! Pokemon tournaments and events. Moreover, there are special features for young Pokemon fans as well. This app is available on Nintendo Switch, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Android devices, and on set top boxes.

Spy X Family on Netflix

Netflix is a hub for movie lovers. One can watch content from across the world, and understand different cultures, different languages and human interactions. It has action-packed adventures, inspirational stories, offbeat comedy movies, and TV shows. There is a separate section for Anime lovers on Netflix, as Netflix understands the vastness of this form of content, and how consumers who love anime would binge-watch many episodes and shows back to back. People can watch the latest shows with a unique style and spirit. Spy X Family is the current favourite among viewers and so is Demon Slayer. Beyblade has been a forever fan favourite and Ushio & Tora have also won viewers' hearts.

Also Read: Britney Spears calls out media openly for their fabricated 'constant lies' about her

YouTube

For those who would like to watch great anime content for free, YouTube is where you can find what you want. However, make sure that you watch the content on the official YouTube channel of an anime distribution or production company. Kadokawa or Funimation would be two great channels to begin with. Beware of channels that put up content, as they are infringing copyright. Enjoy the anime.