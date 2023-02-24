Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this

Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with her mother, Sridevi, has always been a topic of interest for their fans and gossipmongers. Every now and then an interesting fact about their relationship emerges

For almost five years, the whole country has been grieving the death of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi. She was hailed as India's first female superstar and was a role model for many working women.

Janhvi Kapoor, her oldest daughter, maintained a very close bond with her mother, and even after her death, the actress has kept her mother alive in her thoughts, social media posts, and media engagements. The actress, who made her acting debut opposite Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak, previously discussed her mother's attitude to her dating life. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is also garnering media attention, and her relationship with Sridevi has long been a hot issue.

Adding to the discussion, claims have risen that Sridevi had set some rules for Janhvi, especially after announcing her debut film. After watching 25 minutes of the footage of Janhvi's debut Dhadak, Sridevi had commented, "You cannot wear anything on your face."

Yes, Sridevi is known for her fashion and style statements at events she attended. So, the first advice Sridevi gave after keenly observing Janhvi in Dhadak was the make-up she had applied on her face. The actress noticed that the mascara was not rightly put, after which she instructed Janhvi not to use anything on her face.

Janhvi tweeted a heartfelt tribute to her mother with a throwback photo ahead of her mother's fifth death anniversary. "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do thinking I'm making you pleased," she wrote. "Everywhere I go, everything I do begins and finishes with you."

For those who are unaware, Sridevi's career lasted five decades. She died from accidental drowning while in Dubai attending her nephew's wedding, actor Mohit Marwah.