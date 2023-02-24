Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this

    Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with her mother, Sridevi, has always been a topic of interest for their fans and gossipmongers. Every now and then an interesting fact about their relationship emerges
     

    Sridevi once banned daughter Janhvi Kapoor from wearing makeup; read this RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    For almost five years, the whole country has been grieving the death of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi. She was hailed as India's first female superstar and was a role model for many working women. 

    Janhvi Kapoor, her oldest daughter, maintained a very close bond with her mother, and even after her death, the actress has kept her mother alive in her thoughts, social media posts, and media engagements. The actress, who made her acting debut opposite Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak, previously discussed her mother's attitude to her dating life. Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is also garnering media attention, and her relationship with Sridevi has long been a hot issue.

    Also Read: Disha Patani super SEXY bikini photos: Actress' latest mirror selfie shows her stretch marks

    Adding to the discussion, claims have risen that Sridevi had set some rules for Janhvi, especially after announcing her debut film. After watching 25 minutes of the footage of Janhvi's debut Dhadak, Sridevi had commented, "You cannot wear anything on your face."

    Yes, Sridevi is known for her fashion and style statements at events she attended. So, the first advice Sridevi gave after keenly observing Janhvi in Dhadak was the make-up she had applied on her face. The actress noticed that the mascara was not rightly put, after which she instructed Janhvi not to use anything on her face.

    Also Read: Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Janhvi tweeted a heartfelt tribute to her mother with a throwback photo ahead of her mother's fifth death anniversary. "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do thinking I'm making you pleased," she wrote. "Everywhere I go, everything I do begins and finishes with you."

    For those who are unaware, Sridevi's career lasted five decades. She died from accidental drowning while in Dubai attending her nephew's wedding, actor Mohit Marwah. 

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say vma

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this vma

    Did Selena Gomez QUIT TikTok? Is Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the reason? Read this

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review Is Arjun Ashokan Anaswara Rajan film worth watching Read these tweets RBA

    Pranaya Vilasam movie review: Is Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan’s film worth watching? Read these tweets

    Recent Stories

    Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released from jail amid tight security AJR

    Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released from jail amid tight security

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Anjum Chopra consoles an emotional Harmanpreet Kaur post India semis exit to Australia (WATCH)-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Anjum Chopra consoles an emotional Harmanpreet Kaur post India's semis exit (WATCH)

    The Adani Affair: The Cost of Controversy for the Indian Airport Giant

    The Cost of L'affaire Adani on India's Airport Sector

    Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB commences evaluation; results likely to be released by end of March - adt

    Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB commences evaluation; results likely to be released by end of March

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say vma

    Why did Sridevi reject SS Rajamouli's Baahubali? Here's what filmmaker has to say

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon