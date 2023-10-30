Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Unprecedented crossover: Cristiano Ronaldo walks past Salman Khan at a boxing event in Saudi Arabia (WATCH)

    In an epic crossover of Bollywood and football, India's film industry superstar Salman Khan and iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo came in the same frame as they attended a boxing event in Saudi Arabia.

    Football Unprecedented crossover: Cristiano Ronaldo walks past Salman Khan at a boxing even in Saudi Arabia osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    In a remarkable fusion of Bollywood and football, iconic Indian actor Salman Khan and legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo were captured together at a boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Both celebrities were in attendance to witness the clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. While it remains unclear if Salman and Ronaldo engaged in any conversation during the event, a video circulating on social media reveals a unique encounter. In the footage, Cristiano can be seen walking past Salman before warmly embracing the renowned 'Ronaldo de Nazario'.

    Interestingly, it has been disclosed that Ronaldo is an avid admirer of the former UFC champion Ngannou. Upon Ronaldo's initial relocation to Saudi Arabia, he and Ngannou happened to stay at the same hotel, leading to a memorable interaction. Ngannou recounted the experience during an interview with TNT Sports, saying, "We were sitting at the Four Seasons Hotel, which is where [Ronaldo] was living at the time. We met one of his associates named Richie, who mentioned, 'Cristiano is a big fan of Francis.' Subsequently, Cristiano called us and invited us up to where he was by the pool. I was a bit surprised, thinking, 'I hope this isn't a prank.'"

    Ngannou continued, "Upon arriving, we saw Cristiano, who had been eagerly anticipating our visit. We exchanged greetings and pleasantries, and he was very down-to-earth and welcoming. He even shared that he and his family would wake up at 4 am to watch my fights. It was truly unexpected that he knew about me, but he's quite familiar with my work."

    The meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Francis Ngannou at the Four Seasons Hotel was a memorable encounter that highlighted the universality of sports and its ability to bring together individuals from different domains.

    Also Read: Sergio Perez's heartbreak at Mexican Grand Prix: A career-defining moment (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif claims that it took 60 day action prep for Zoya; underwent rigorous training SHG

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif claims that it took 60 day action prep for Zoya; underwent rigorous training

    The Lady Killer' trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor unite for murder thriller; movie release on this date SHG

    'The Lady Killer' trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor unite for murder thriller; movie release on this date

    Mohanlal announces next pan-Indian film Rambaan rkn

    Mohanlal announces next pan-Indian film Rambaan

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan claims Abhishek Kumar is not right for Isha Malviya, read what she said RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan claims Abhishek Kumar is not right for Isha Malviya, read what she said

    Jawan on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video or Hotstar? Where and when can you watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster? RBA

    Jawan on OTT: Netflix, Prime Video or Hotstar? When and where can you watch Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster?

    Recent Stories

    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details AJR

    Remains of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, victim of Hamas naked parade found; check details

    Halloween 2023: Mumbai's top 7 party spots for a spooktacular festival SHG

    Halloween 2023: Mumbai's top 7 party spots for a spooktacular festival

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur anr

    Maoists open fire after forest officials spot them at Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannur

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to revive campaign as South Asian derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to revive campaign as South Asian derby takes shape

    Unbelievably authentic Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral snt

    'Unbelievably authentic': Japanese-owned South Indian restaurant in Kyoto impresses diners; posts goes viral

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon