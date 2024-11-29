Pushpa 2 'Peelings' Song teaser: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer song to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The sequel continues Pushpa Raj's saga, exploring his rise in the red sandalwood trade

First Published Nov 29, 2024, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been generating immense anticipation ever since the release of its first look. Fans have eagerly awaited the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to hit the big screen. Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled a new song titled Peelings.

On Friday, Allu Arjun shared a promo of the upcoming song on his social media. The clip featured him grooving to a lively track alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The visuals highlighted the sizzling chemistry between the two stars. One particular still captured Allu Arjun holding Rashmika’s waist passionately, amplifying the buzz around the song. In the post’s caption, he revealed that the song is set to release on December 1.

The movie will see Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, while Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil is also set to reappear as the relentless cop, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Pushpa's nemesis.

The sequel picks up from where the first film left off, with Pushpa Raj reigning over the red sandalwood smuggling trade. The storyline will delve deeper into his rise to power as he confronts adversarial forces and struggles to maintain his dominance.

Recently, the lead actors promoted the film in Kochi, Kerala, during a grand event. Rashmika Mandanna expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming fan support for Allu Arjun. She shared how witnessing the love he received from the audience left her amazed. Rashmika also mentioned that Allu Arjun holds a special place in her life, praising him for always looking out for her.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father passes away; actress shares emotional post

Later in the day, the stars were scheduled to attend another promotional event in Mumbai, further heightening the film’s visibility ahead of its release.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theatres on December 5, 2024, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

