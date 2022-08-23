Sushmita Sen's tweet on Man United's win sparks meme fest; supporters ask 'tum kabse fan ban gayi?'

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen took to Twitter to celebrate Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford, which sparked a massive reaction from other supporters of the club and football enthusiasts.

Manchester United stunned Liverpool on Monday night with an intense 2-1 win at Old Trafford, sending the Red Devils into absolute frenzy worldwide. Erik ten Hag's first victory as manager of one of football's elite clubs was celebrated by supporters across social media platforms. One among the millions was former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

Also read: 'I may know a thing or two, but I won't say' - Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Since former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Lalit Modi disclosed that he has been dating the well-known Bollywood actress, their connection has generated a lot of discussions. And on Tuesday, Sushmita Sen shocked Manchester United supporters when she tweeted about their victory over Jurgen Klopp's side. However, less did she know that her tweet on the Red Devils' first win of the Premier League 2022-23 season would become fodder for trolls.

"Tum kabse United fan ban gayi (Since when did you become a United fan)," was perhaps the most asked question. Not just sarcastic comments, but the former Miss Universe 1994 was also bombarded with memes. Here's a look at some of the reactions to Sushmita Sen's tweet:

Both the Premier League giants came into the game yet to record a league win this season, with Manchester United losing their first two matches and Liverpool playing out draws in theirs.

Also read: EPL 2022-23: Social media erupts as Manchester United edges past Liverpool 2-1

Despite late pressure from Liverpool after Mohamed Salah scored for the Reds, goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford enabled Erik ten Hag to secure his first victory as United manager.

With this victory, United also broke a losing streak against Liverpool in league play dating back to March 2018. It's always expected that battles between these two sides will be intense and captivating, and this one was no exception.

Reflecting on his first competitive victory as United boss, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "Now you see we bring attitude on the pitch and there was communication, there was a fighting spirit and there was a team, and you can see what they can achieve because they can play f****** good football."

Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'I am concerned about our situation' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's winless streak