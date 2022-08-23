EPL 2022-23: Social media erupts as Manchester United edges past Liverpool 2-1

Manchester United gained its opening win and points of EPL 2022-23 as it narrowed past Liverpool 2-1 on Monday. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were on target for the hosts as social media erupted.

It was a strong outing for English giants Manchester United as it faced off against arch-rival Liverpool on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. The hosts, who went into the game without a win, were nowhere near being the favourites to win. However, as the game began, the Red Devils presented a different version of themselves, playing high-pressing football and somewhat toying with The Reds' defence. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were on target as United rode to a comfortable 2-0 win, whereas Mohamed Salah struck for Liverpool. Social media erupted as the hosts earned their maiden points for the tournament.

First half

United was off to an attacking start, besides pressing high, as the Liverpool defence struggled to contain the former. In the tenth minute, the hosts came close to their opening goal, with Anthony Elanga hitting the right bar following brilliant gameplay from Scott McTominay and a great assist from Bruno Fernandes.

However, six minutes later, Elanga was involved in an exchange of passes with Christian Eriksen before the former gave a low pass to Sancho inside the box, who dodged past a Liverpool defender and tapped it past the visiting goalkeeper Alisson, as Old Trafford exploded. While both teams presented a promising chance each thereon, it was to no avail, as the Red Devils dominated with possession and went into the half-time break with the lead.

Second half

Both teams were off to an attacking start in the subsequent half. However, just eight minutes into a half, Anthony Martial, who replaced Elanga at the beginning of the half, gave a watchful pass to Rashford, who fired it past Alisson in a one-on-one situation to double United's lead. While the Video Assitant Referee (VAR) checked for a possible off-side call for Rashford, despite looking close, it stayed on-side, and the goal stood.

However, Liverpool was not done yet as it pulled up its ante, dominating in terms of possession and taking the attack to test the United defence. It produced numerous promising chances thereon. In the 81st, a Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner saw Fabio Carvalho's shot being denied by the home goalkeeper David de Gea, only for Salah to head in the rebound to pull one back for the visitors. The Egyptian also became the all-time top scorer for The Reds against the Red Devils across competitions (10).

Nevertheless, United became more aware in terms of its defence while also seeming threatning on a couple of occasions to restore its three-goal lead. But, it wasn't there to be, as the Red Devils ensured the three points with the slim opening season win, while alarm bells seemingly began to ring for The Reds.