    EPL 2022-23: 'I am concerned about our situation' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's winless streak

    Liverpool succumbed to a 1-2 loss to Manchester United in EPL 2022-23 on Monday. The Reds remain winless in the season, along with two draws. Thus, club boss Jurgen Klopp is concerned about the situation.

    Ayush Gupta
    Manchester, First Published Aug 23, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    Before the game went underway, English giants Liverpool was the odds-on favourite to win its highly-anticipated English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 clash against arch-rival Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday. However, as the match went underway, the visitors looked clueless with an unstable defence, as the hosts piled pressure with consistent attacks and high pressing. Despite dominating in terms of possession, The Reds conceded a couple of goals before pulling one back, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is concerned as his side remains winless in the season, including two draws.

    During his post-match interaction with Sky Sports, Klopp clarified, "I am concerned about our situation, but that is how it is. We deal with it and prepare for Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Everton. We are in a tricky situation injury-wise – we got through the week with 14 or 15 senior players available, and we have to ensure they don't get injured now."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'NOW YOU SEE, WE BRING ATTITUDE ON THE PITCH' - TEN HAG ON MAN UNITED ECLIPSING LIVERPOOL

    "They [United] were aggressive initially – it was clear what would happen. They were more aggressive than us and hit the post early on. It was a wild game. They had the first chance and scored the goal, and then we took over and played the game we wanted to play, more or less. We were unlucky with situations," added Klopp.

    "When we calmed down, we were immediately there; we had an excessive number of shots for an away game at United. We should have used more of those moments. In the second half, there was a fantastic save of [David] De Gea, and we were unlucky in other situations. If you score in a moment like this, then the game turns, and we were there for that, but then, we did not have enough time or power in the end," Klopp concluded.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
