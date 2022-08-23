Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I may know a thing or two, but I won't say' - Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo's future

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, as the Red Devils trumped Liverpool on Monday without the Portuguese, Bruno Fernandes hinted at knowing something about his future.

    Image credit: Getty

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has had an uncertain future with English giants Manchester United after reportedly seeking a move away from the club. On Monday, he did not start against arch-rival Liverpool at Old Trafford, as the hosts rode to a 2-1 win without his contributions. As a result, it has further deepened his stance at Old Trafford, with head coach Erik ten Hag reportedly open to selling him despite having him in his plan books. After the victory, Ronaldo's club and national teammate Bruno Fernandes hinted that he might know something about the former's future but refused to divulge anything.

    Image credit: Getty

    Following the success, Fernandes told Eleven Sports, "There is a lot of speculation, but there is no one better than Cristiano to talk about it. I may know a thing or two, but I won't be the one to say it. Cristiano is calm. He worked well this week and did the work he has been doing, which he will continue to do."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AS MANCHESTER UNITED EDGES PAST LIVERPOOL 2-1

    Image credit: Getty

    "For now, he is a United player. I don't know if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he would speak soon, and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say. I don't think anyone has shown that there was no interest in Cristiano not staying. He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals, but it's his decision," added Fernandes.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We have to respect what he [Ronaldo] wants to do, whatever he wants to do. If he's going to stay, we'll be happy about it; if he's going to leave because he thinks it's best for him, I'll be personally happy for him. The most important thing is that he's okay, playing at the highest level and making our country proud," Fernandes concluded.

