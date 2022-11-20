Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

    Everyone is moved to tears as Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her most recent prize to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Check out the video
     

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    When they entered Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill and the late actor Sidharth Shukla became everyone's favourites. Everyone adored their chemistry and love-hate connection. Nobody realised that they had a different fate in store for them, even though their admirers called them "SidNaaz." In September 2021, Shukla died suddenly, leaving everyone inconsolable and bereft. Since then, Shehnaaz Gill has frequently been spotted paying tribute to the late actor in various ways.

    Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an award ceremony in Dubai, where she was also given a trophy. Everyone was moved by Shehnaaz's acceptance speech, though. The actress thanked Sidharth Shukla for being a part of her life and dedicated the prize to him.

    Also Read: Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar’s engagement celebrations

    “I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing in me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," she said in Hindi.

    Soon after a paparazzo account shared the video on social media, it left SidNaaz fans emotional. “I can’t control my tears 😭😭 proud of you shehnaaz," one of the fans wrote. “How much she would miss him daily man," another person said. A third fan wrote, “I’m speechless - he’ll be so proud of her now from up there". “We know he is happiest and proudest person whenever you achieve success," another fan shared.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala, respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura, among others. 

    Also Read: Watch: Aamir Khan dancing on daughter Ira’s engagement is the most adorable thing

    It will hit theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest drb

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest

    Sobhita Dhulipala shares PS1 reunion pic featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi; internet misses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drb

    Sobhita shares PS1 reunion pic with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam; netizens miss Aishwarya

    pro-wrestling WWE: Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another match?-ayh

    WWE: Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning for another match?

    Aamir Khan dancing on daughter Ira engagement is the most adorable thing drb

    Watch: Aamir Khan dancing on daughter Ira’s engagement is the most adorable thing

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes second biggest Hindi opener of 2022 drb

    Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes second biggest Hindi opener of 2022

    Recent Stories

    Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after narrowly winning poll; check details AJR

    Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after narrowly winning poll; check details

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bombay High Court CJ blames 'access to material on internet' AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bombay High Court CJ blames 'access to material on internet'

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for England-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for England

    Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud AJR

    'Judges sense fear of being targeted for granting bail': CJI Chandrachud

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Mount Maunganui/2nd T20I: With no respite from weather, India in Bhuvneshwar Kumar dilemma against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: With no respite from weather, India in Bhuvneshwar Kumar dilemma

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon