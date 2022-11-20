Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

Everyone is moved to tears as Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her most recent prize to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Check out the video

When they entered Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz Gill and the late actor Sidharth Shukla became everyone's favourites. Everyone adored their chemistry and love-hate connection. Nobody realised that they had a different fate in store for them, even though their admirers called them "SidNaaz." In September 2021, Shukla died suddenly, leaving everyone inconsolable and bereft. Since then, Shehnaaz Gill has frequently been spotted paying tribute to the late actor in various ways.

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an award ceremony in Dubai, where she was also given a trophy. Everyone was moved by Shehnaaz's acceptance speech, though. The actress thanked Sidharth Shukla for being a part of her life and dedicated the prize to him.

Also Read: Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhar’s engagement celebrations

“I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing in me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," she said in Hindi.

Soon after a paparazzo account shared the video on social media, it left SidNaaz fans emotional. “I can’t control my tears 😭😭 proud of you shehnaaz," one of the fans wrote. “How much she would miss him daily man," another person said. A third fan wrote, “I’m speechless - he’ll be so proud of her now from up there". “We know he is happiest and proudest person whenever you achieve success," another fan shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala, respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura, among others.

Also Read: Watch: Aamir Khan dancing on daughter Ira’s engagement is the most adorable thing

It will hit theatres on Eid next year. Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.