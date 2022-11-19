Watch: Aamir Khan dancing on daughter Ira’s engagement is the most adorable thing

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Friday. A video from the engagement ceremony surfaced online, showing Aamir dancing on 'Papa Kehte Hai'.

    Aamir Khan hosted a grand party to celebrate his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with beau Nupur Shikhare. The celebrations were attended by friends and families of the two lovebirds, including Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan. The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actor made a rare appearance, walking into the celebrations wearing a white shirt and beige trousers, teamed with a blue blazer.

    While pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikar’s engagement are doing rounds on social media, a video has emerged that shows Aamir Khan shaking his legs at the ceremony. Donning a white kurta-pajama, Aamir Khan was seen dancing to ‘Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega’, one of the most popular songs from his debut movie, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

    The adorable video of Aamir Khan dancing at his daughter Ira Khan’s engagement has won many hearts. However, many social media users commented saying how the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor was completely unrecognizable in the video because of the grey hair and beard that he sported.

    “Is he Aamir Khan? Looks like 80yr old,” wrote one user, while another user commented saying “OMG! Aamir Khan looks unrecognisable.” A third user wrote in Hindi Aamir can look old and young just instantly.

    Watch the video here: 

    Even though there were many who tried to troll the actor for her grey hair, there were also users who came out in his support. “I mean like seriously why are the youngsters so obsessed with "budda buddi. He has embraced his Grey hair with dignity. Dyeing is out of fashion. Embrace your silvers is the new trend,” said one of the users.

    Meanwhile, it is not only Aamir Khan who was trolled for his look but the nasty netizens did not spare his daughter, Ira Khan, also. She opted for a red gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline that made her gleam in her natural beauty. However, some mean comments were thrown at her. “Nangi bewdi..... haldi ceremony b swimming costume me krege,” wrote a user.

    Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan in September. The couple had been dating for two years after which Nupur popped the question to Ira, to which she said ‘yes’. She had also shared a video of the romantic proposal on her social media.

