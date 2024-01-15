'Fighter' trailer OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan shine in aerial action film; promises adrenaline rush

'Fighter', India's Biggest Aerial Action film, directed by Siddharth Anand, promises a thrilling blend of patriotism and adrenaline. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film's trailer unveils a visual spectacle with state-of-the-art effects. Set to release on January 25, 2024, on Republic Day eve

The much-anticipated trailer for India's Biggest Aerial Action film, 'Fighter,' has finally taken flight today, soaring to new heights of excitement and anticipation. Directed by the renowned Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is poised to redefine cinematic excellence, promising a thrilling blend of heart-pounding action and patriotic fervor.

With a captivating script and an ensemble cast featuring powerhouse performances from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' brings to life the elite unit of the Indian Air Force – the Air Dragons. The trailer invites audiences on an epic journey as these squad members embark on a mission to protect the skies and the nation from imminent threats. It masterfully captures the camaraderie, courage, and sacrifice of these heroes, making 'Fighter' a cinematic gem for audiences of all ages.

Unveiled today, the trailer promises an unparalleled visual spectacle filled with stunning visuals and heart-stopping moments. Boasting state-of-the-art visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats, 'Fighter' is set to deliver a fully immersive entertainment extravaganza for viewers.

Scheduled for release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024, 'Fighter' is a cinematic spectacle that promises to leave an indelible mark on the audience. As the film takes flight, it is poised to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. Audiences are encouraged to brace themselves for an unforgettable experience, as 'Fighter' soars to new heights of cinematic excellence, offering a journey of courage, sacrifice, and triumph. This is a film that cannot be missed, as it promises to captivate and inspire viewers across the nation.