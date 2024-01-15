Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Jigra': Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala directorial? Actor addresses rumours

    Actor Vedang Raina, known for his debut in 'The Archies,' addresses rumors of playing Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala's film 'Jigra.' While uncertain, he finds it an exciting opportunity. Raina expresses interest in working with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. 'Jigra,' co-produced by Alia Bhatt, is set for release on September 27, 2024

    'Jigra': Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt's sibling in Vasan Bala directorial? Actor addresses rumours
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Vedang Raina, who gained recognition with his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is now making headlines with rumors swirling around his involvement in Vasan Bala's upcoming film, Jigra, alongside Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. While details about his character remain under wraps, speculations are rife that Vedang might play Alia's on-screen sibling.

    In a recent interview with Indian Express, Vedang addressed the ongoing rumors about his role in Jigra. When questioned about playing Alia Bhatt's sibling, he responded, "Everyone keeps asking me the same question. I don’t know what this is about. I'm not very sure." However, he added an intriguing note, saying, "That's so interesting. Sounds very exciting to be a part of a project like that. But there's always going to be rumors floating around."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The Archies actor expressed openness to the prospect, stating, "Sounds like a very interesting opportunity." When quizzed about the nature of his potential sibling role, Vedang kept his response vague, stating, "Depends on the role, depends on the project, and what the script demands. Depends on what kind of film it is."

    Vedang Raina, in a previous interview, revealed his admiration for several Bollywood actors. "There are so many actors I want to work with. I am a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor, a fan of Ranveer Singh, and a fan of Alia Bhatt," he said. He also expressed a desire to work with renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

    As for Jigra, Alia Bhatt announced the project in September of the previous year. Not only will she be taking on a lead acting role, but she will also be co-producing the film alongside Karan Johar. Vasan Bala is set to helm the project, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter' actor Hrithik Roshan lauds Vikrant Massey starrer '12th Fail'; hails director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

    In her announcement, Alia shared her excitement about Jigra, stating, 'Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024.'

    Reports suggest that Vedang Raina caught the attention of the Jigra team with his performance in The Archies. A source close to the development mentioned, 'Karan and Vasan were impressed with his performance in the rushes of The Archies and believe that he fits the bill.'

