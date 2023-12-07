'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor-starrer teaser to release on this date

The creators of the movie have officially disclosed the teaser release date for Siddharth Anand's directorial venture, 'Fighter.' The revelation has sent fans' enthusiasm soaring to new heights.

Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film, "Fighter," has been generating significant buzz, with the newly unveiled posters featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor creating a stir on the internet and heightening the curiosity of fans. Adding to the excitement, the filmmakers are set to immerse the audience in the essence of "Fighter" by announcing the release date of the teaser.

Director Siddharth Anand recently took to his Instagram handle to tease fans with a brief video clip showcasing a radiogram conversation between squadron leaders Patty (Hrithik Roshan) and Minni (Deepika Padukone). This interaction carries a pivotal message for the audience—the release date of the teaser, scheduled for December 8th at 11 a.m.

Following the announcement, ecstatic fans flooded social media with expressions of joy and anticipation. One fan commented, "Excited for this specially dying to see Karan Singh Grover 🔥❤️" Another exclaimed, "Can’t wait!!"

Just a few days earlier, the film's team had unveiled the first look posters, revealing Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as commanding officer Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). "Fighter" is an upcoming Hindi language action film produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, with its scheduled release date set for January 25, 2024.

