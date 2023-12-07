Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Did Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding invitation include a real horseshoe? Know details

    Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who recently tied the knot in Imphal following traditional Meitei customs, infused cultural richness into their ceremony with a 'Mahabharat' theme. Adding another layer of symbolism, it has been revealed that their wedding invitation may carry yet another meaningful touch.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram joyfully entered marital bliss, exchanging vows in a traditional ceremony in Imphal, following Meitei rituals. Their nuptial celebration was graced by the presence of close family and friends, and the enchanting images from their culturally rich wedding quickly became a social media sensation.

    Adding a touch of uniqueness, the couple's wedding invitations were no ordinary cards. Shared by friends on social media, the invitations featured a beige cover adorned with the elegant script declaring 'Lin and Randeep.' Accompanying the invitation was a golden-covered box, within which a real horseshoe crafted from iron took center stage, surrounded by various decorative elements. The horseshoe, a renowned symbol of good luck and protection, added a meaningful and auspicious touch to the already special occasion.

    One friend, captivated by the distinctive invitation, shared an image along with the caption, "Only a Lin Randeep wedding invite can have an actual horseshoe attached!" The gesture resonates with the couple's desire to infuse their celebration with symbolism and positive energy.

    To offer a glimpse into their wedding festivities, Randeep Hooda shared a video capturing moments from their temple visit before the wedding, the ceremony itself, and the subsequent post-wedding celebrations. Expressing gratitude for the love and blessings received the couple conveyed their appreciation to all well-wishers.

    Randeep Hooda, acclaimed for his stellar performances in films like Sarbjit, Monsoon Wedding, Highway, Jannat 2, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Sultan, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, joined his life with Lin Laishram, a versatile model-actor known for her roles in Jaane Jaan, Mary Kom, and more. The union of their talents and the distinctive elements of their wedding make it a memorable and cherished event in the world of entertainment.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
