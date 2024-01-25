'Fighter' day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore

'Fighter' box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor feature in Siddharth Anand's latest film, 'Fighter', released on January 25. According to industry trackers, the film is expected to make Rs 25 crore on its opening day.

'Fighter' Day One Indian Box Office Prediction

'Fighter' has a new lead duo, unparalleled aerial acrobatics, and is expected to be Bollywood's first blockbuster in 2024. According to Sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand-directed film is projected to do well on its first day at the box office. Fighter may make Rs 25 crore net in India on its first day, across all languages.

Taran Adarsh, a trade expert, feels the film's patriotic tone and release on Republic Day would attract a large audience. “In my opinion, it should do Rs 35+ crore on day one of its release considering it is pre-Republic Day. I’m keeping my fingers crossed. And on January 26, the numbers are going to be huge. It all depends on the word of mouth. If it’s positive, it can earn Rs 45 crore on day two,” said Taran to a media house.

About Fighter:

'Fighter,' an action thriller about an Indian Air Force group on a mission, will not be published in Gulf countries, with the exception of the United Arab Emirates, due to a lack of permission from Gulf Cooperation Council censors. The film, which includes allusions to Pakistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Pulwama terror incident, and India's reaction in Balakot, stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. It opened in theatres on January 25.