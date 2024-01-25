Fighter LEAKED: Hrithik, Deepika's movie on Tamilrockers & other sites

Entertainment
Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has finally been released.
Fighter is set after the 2019 Pulwama incident. All of the actors play Air Force aviators who get together to form Air Dragons when their country is threatened.
Apart from Hrithik, Deepika and Anil Kapoor, the film also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in important roles.
The film has been leaked online in HD quality on the day of its release. Fighter’s box office numbers might be affected by the sudden leak.
Fighter movie 2024 has been leaked online for free download on websites like Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, and Moviesflix.
Fighter is receiving positive feedback for its visual effects and script. Fighter runs for 2 hours and 40 minutes, serving as the foundation for patriotic flicks this year.
It strikes the ideal combination of passion, action, and comedy. The movie is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window.
First Indian aerial actioner is Fighter. Its anti-Pakistan plot has sparked controversy, and fans are curious to see it in cinemas. Hrithik and Deepika's chemistry is intriguing.