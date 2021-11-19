Farm Laws Repeal: From Kangana Ranaut to Tapsee Pannu, here's how celebs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

Taapsee Pannu was the first to hail the decision of PM Narendra Modi to withdraw all three farm laws. She also wishes everyone on Gurunanak Jayanti. Besides Taapsee here are a few more celebs who react to the BIG NEWS.

Today on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev PM Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the government would take legal measures to revoke these farm laws in the coming Parliament session soon after many celebs have reacted to the big news.

Taapsee Pannu was among the first celebs to hail PM's decision. The actress also took this as an opportunity to wish everyone on Gurunanak Jayanti. On the other hand, Richa Chadha termed the decision as farmers' victory.

Sonu Sood wrote "This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia , for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today."

Also Read: Farm Laws Repeal: Opposition says pride broken, farmers have won

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurana from Punjab, took to her Instagram handle and congratulated all the farmers. "Finally victory is yours, many congratulations to all the farmers. A big gift of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv. Happy Gurpurab."

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut shared someone's tweet about the repeal. The actress is disappointed at PM Modi's decision to dismiss the contentious farm laws. She wrote, "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this."