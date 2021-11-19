  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farm Laws Repeal: From Kangana Ranaut to Tapsee Pannu, here's how celebs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

     Taapsee Pannu was the first to hail the decision of PM Narendra Modi to withdraw all three farm laws. She also wishes everyone on Gurunanak Jayanti. Besides Taapsee here are a few more celebs who react to the BIG NEWS.

    Farm Laws Repeal: From Kangana Ranaut to Tapsee Pannu, here's how celebs reacted to PM Modi's announcement RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Today on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev PM Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that the government would take legal measures to revoke these farm laws in the coming Parliament session soon after many celebs have reacted to the big news.

    Taapsee Pannu was among the first celebs to hail PM's decision. The actress also took this as an opportunity to wish everyone on Gurunanak Jayanti. On the other hand, Richa Chadha termed the decision as farmers' victory.

    Sonu Sood wrote "This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia , for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today." 

    Also Read: Farm Laws Repeal: Opposition says pride broken, farmers have won

    Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Himanshi Khurana from Punjab, took to her Instagram handle and congratulated all the farmers. "Finally victory is yours, many congratulations to all the farmers. A big gift of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv. Happy Gurpurab."

    Image

    On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut shared someone's tweet about the repeal. The actress is disappointed at PM Modi's decision to dismiss the contentious farm laws. She wrote, "Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this."

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    John Abhraham snatches a fan's phone who was secretly shooting him, here's what happened next SCJ

    John Abraham snatches a fan's phone who was secretly shooting him, here's what happened next

    Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan on his relationship status, here's what the actor said

    Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan on his relationship status, here's what the actor said

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after having argument with Nishant Bhat SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after having argument with Nishant Bhat

    Is Kim Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson? Here's what we know SCJ

    Is Kim Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson? Here's what we know

    Karan Johar's 'Yodha' is Sidharth Malhotra, see photo SCJ

    Karan Johar's 'Yodha' is Sidharth Malhotra, see photo

    Recent Stories

    John Abhraham snatches a fan's phone who was secretly shooting him, here's what happened next SCJ

    John Abraham snatches a fan's phone who was secretly shooting him, here's what happened next

    Want to have unique password Check out the list of most commonly used passwords in India gcw

    Want to have unique password? Check out the list of most commonly used passwords in India

    Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan on his relationship status, here's what the actor said

    Kapil Sharma asks Kartik Aaryan on his relationship status, here's what the actor said

    Lunar Eclipse 2021 Certain Indian cities to witness rare event Details inside gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Certain Indian cities to witness rare event; Details inside

    First case of COVID identified in Wuhan was days later than previously reported gcw

    First case of COVID identified in Wuhan was days later than previously reported: Reports

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Video Icon
    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Video Icon
    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon