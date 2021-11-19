  • Facebook
    Farm Laws Repeal: Opposition says pride broken, farmers have won

    PM Modi announced the withdrawal of three agricultural laws on Friday, which everyone praised – from party members to the opposition. Check out the reactions:
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 10:20 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of three agricultural laws on Friday, which everyone praised – from party members to the opposition. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress party said that the country's farmers had finally triumphed. The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his views on social media and said that the country's 'annadata' i.e. farmers have bowed head of arrogance with Satyagraha and congratulated everyone on the victory.

    Meanwhile, Congress politician Navjot Singh Sidhu rushed to social media to say that removing black laws was positive. He also referred to the Satyagrah of Kisan Morcha as a historic success and stated that their sacrifice had paid off. He also stated that the Punjab government's first objective should be revitalising the province's farming through a road map.

    Also Read | 'Great news!': Capt Amarinder Singh 'thankful' to PM Modi, govt for repealing '3 black laws'

    Anil Vij, a cabinet member from Haryana, was among the first to applaud the move. He said that all farmer groups should show thank to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and immediately remove their dharna, return home, and resume their regular job.

    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the upcoming generation would remember how the farmers have saved themselves from the laws. He added that over 700 farmers have sacrificed their lives to protect their community. The Kisan Ekta Morcha appaluded the move and called it a 'win'. It said that unity and justice are on its way to success.

    AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that farm laws were unconstitutional from start and goverment’s ego forced farmers to hit the streets. He added that if it wasn’t so childishly stubborn, 700+ farmers wouldn’t have lost their lives. He extended congratulations to kisan andolan. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, calling it a 'victory', she expressed her heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty.

    Also Read | PM Modi's address to nation | Highlights: Farm law repealed, govt's farmer welfare agenda and more

    On Friday, Prime Minister Modi addressed the country, revealing that the Centre was repealing three contentious farm policies against which hundreds of farmers have been protesting outside Delhi's borders since November 2020. Prime Minister Modi claimed that the goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, particularly small farmers, and he apologised if any farmers did not understand what the government was attempting to do with the farm laws.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
