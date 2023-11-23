Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Fahadh Faasil slipped into depression after 'Kaiyethum Doorath' failed at box office; read more

    Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who was seen playing an important role in Pushpa with Allu Arjun, once went into depression after his debut movie  'Kaiyethum Doorath' flopped. He even left India and went to America. He remained there for seven years.

    After films like Vikram and Pushpa, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has gained a large fan following in India, he was a familiar figure in the Mayalafam film industry, but the actor has recently achieved national acclaim for his work in blockbuster films. His film choices and various performances frequently excite his fans and film reviewers. He was most recently seen in Mari Selvaraj's film Maamannan, which he wrote and directed. But did you know that, despite his enormous success, the actor suffered from depression in the early years of his film career?

    Fahadh Faasil is the son of a prominent Malayalam cinema producer. He was always inclined to act, and at the age of 20, he chose to make his cinematic debut with the film Kaiyethum Doorath. His father, Faazil, produced the film, which was a box-office disappointment. Film reviewers and other moviegoers blamed Fahadh Faasil's father for the film's failure.

    According to accounts, the actor also suffered from depression around this period. He later defended his father and requested his followers not to blame him for the film's failure. He said that it was his error to enter the performing business unprepared. After that, he left India for America. He stayed for seven years and finished his education.

    With the anthology film Kerala Cafe, he made a return to the Malayalam film industry. Ranjith Balakrishnan directed it. Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nithiya Menon, Fahadh Faasil, and more actors appeared in the series. Director Uday Ananthan cast Fahadh in his film Mrityunjayam at Ranjith's request. It was a smashing success anthology picture.

    He eventually appeared in several blockbuster films that played for over 100 days in theatres. One of these is a Diamond Necklace and 22 Female Kottayam. For his role in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, he received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

    Film reviewers and audiences alike frequently praise Fahadh's roles. He played the titular anti-hero in the criminal drama Joji, which gained critical praise, and later received widespread recognition for his portrayal in the political thriller Malik. He'll next be seen in Pushpa 2, which comes out next year.

