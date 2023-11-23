Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alia Bhatt nicknamed 'Aloo Ji' by paps; her hilarious reaction goes viral - Watch

    Alia Bhatt reacts to paparazzi's amusing 'Aloo ji' nickname at a Mumbai event, donning a stunning red outfit. Her humorous exchange trends online.

    Alia Bhatt nicknamed 'Aloo Ji' by paps; her hilarious reaction goes viral - Watch
    Alia Bhatt expressed her displeasure with the recent nickname bestowed upon her by the paparazzi during a red carpet event held in Mumbai on November 22. The actress, who appeared stunning in a brick-red playsuit paired with matching heels, encountered a humorous moment as photographers persistently referred to her as 'Aloo ji.' Amused and initially confused by the unconventional nickname, Alia eventually engaged in a lighthearted exchange with the paparazzi, asking, "Ye kya naya shuru ho gaya hai Aloo ji (What new trend have you started, Aloo ji)?" The playful banter quickly went viral on the internet.

    Alia, who recently featured on an episode of Koffee With Karan 8 alongside her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, was attending the event at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai.  She looked lovely with her hair straight and flowing. 

    In her professional endeavors, Alia Bhatt is currently engrossed in the shooting of an action-oriented film named 'Jigra,' helmed by director Vasan Bala. Serving as a co-producer alongside Karan Johar, Alia is set to demonstrate her diverse talents within the cinematia through this project. Her latest appearance on screen was in the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' a collaboration with Ranveer Singh, under the directorship of Karan Johar.

