    Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu's role as atheist warrior turned Lord Shiva's devotee goes viral

    Vishnu Manchu shared the first-look posters for his forthcoming film, 'Kannappa,' on social media. He also announced the casting of well-known actors Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Prabhas.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Vishnu Manchu has pleased fans by revealing the first-look posters for Kannappa, his highly anticipated flick. Kannappa's developers have published the film's first-look poster to commemorate Vishnu Manchu's birthday on November 23. 

    The poster depicts Vishnu Manchu as a warrior shooting his arrow at an enormous lingam amid a beautiful green landscape. Vishnu's face is hidden, giving to a sense of mystery and expectancy.

    On November 23, Manchu published the intriguing posters of his dream project, Kannappa, on his social media accounts, urging the public to "step into the world of Kannappa where the journey of an atheist warrior to becoming Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee comes to life."

    Vishnu Manchu's eye-catching images revealed the appearance of industry heavyweights Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Shiva Rajkumar. Nayanthara, according to the report, would also play an essential part. The production of this massive film is presently underway in the stunning surroundings of New Zealand. The actor has constantly provided updates, revealing details about the film's development process.

    A few weeks ago, Vishnu had a terrible mishap while filming an action sequence that included close-range drone shots. The event happened in New Zealand, when a drone malfunctioned and hit Vishnu's arm, injuring him. The shooting schedule was temporarily halted due to this event. Vishnu was immediately brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

    Manchu Vishnu leads Kannappa's superb cast as the protagonist and the creative force behind the script, demonstrating his numerous abilities. Mukesh Kumar Singh directs the cinematic vessel as director, while Paruchuri Gopalkrishna manages the story development effectively. Stephen Devassy and Manisharma's creative talent comes to life as they take on the role of music directors, establishing the tone for the film. Sheldon Chau's lens captures Kannappa's visual essence as a cinematographer. Kecha Khamphakdee choreographed the action sequences.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
