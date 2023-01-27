Alia Bhatt 'energetic' after acing 108 surya namaskaras; strikes cute poses with sister Shaheen

In a surprising tale, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt have finally aced 108 Surya Namaskaras for the first time. Alia Bhatt gives happy poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and others practice Yoga regularly to keep themselves fit. Alia Bhatt welcomed their baby girl Raha Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022.

The newest mommy in B-town often gets papped by the paparazzi outside Anshuka Yoga studio in Mumbai. Anshuka Yoga studio specializes in Yoga as a fitness form to keep the celebs fit and owned by Anshuka Parwani.

The actress has resumed yoga workouts. Anshuka also often shares pictures and videos of her yoga sessions. In December 2022, the trainer dropped a video of Alia doing her first hammock inversion postpartum. Now fans saw that the yoga trainer of Alia Bhatt posted a picture of Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt flaunting their radiant, happy and vibrant faces after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras.

Anshuka took to her Instagram account to share two selfies clicked by Alia Bhatt. The first pic shows Alia flaunting the glow on her face after acing 108 Surya Namaskaras, while Anshuka and Shaheen Bhatt pose behind her with smiling faces. The second picture shows all three of them grinning wide post their workout. Anshuka wrote a caption that, read, "Todays happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming films include the highly-awaited Hollywood debut Netflix film, Heart of Stone, starring the Red Notice fame global Hollywood icon Gal Gadot in the lead role. It is an actioner-thriller film. The movie marks Alia Bhatt's debut in the Hollywood film industry. Alia Bhatt also played a nuanced role in Darlings alongside Vijay Varma, which was a huge hit on Netflix. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, directed by Karan Johar and, Zoya Akhtar led Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

