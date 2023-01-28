Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan are having trouble? Here's what Netizens have to say on THIS video

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Last week at Subhash Ghai’s birthday party, Aishwarya Rai looked upset with her husband Abhishek Bachchan as she gave him some serious faces, to which one social media user commented, ‘Lgta Inki Fight Hui’

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are one of Bollywood's most renowned and loved couples. Fans appreciate them for their on-screen and off-screen relationship. On April 17, 2022, the pair, who married in 2007, will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. However, Abhishek and Aishwarya's recent appearance has made netizens suspect that "all is not well" between the pair. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    According to some observant admirers, Aish appeared to be angry with the actor during Subhash Ghai's birthday celebration. It looked like Aishwarya seemed irritated at her hubby, which drew the attention of netizens. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Reddit

    Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, “lgta inki fight hui.” Another said, “it always looks like they are in unhappy marriage.” One comment can be read, “Yep, that’s the face of fighting before leaving.” 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Reddit

    At the party Aishwarya Rai was seen in an embroidered blue anarkali, Abhishek was in a bandhgala blue suit.

    Photo Courtesy: Reddit

    A dupatta draped across her shoulder has large silver borders running the length of it. She finished the look with a pair of gleaming silver shoes and jewellery on her hands. Aishwarya kept her hair smooth and straight, split down the centre.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from this photo, one Reddit user provided an old video of Abhishek and Aishwarya from Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration in October 2022, in which she showed the same frigid response.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Long back, when Aishwarya appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film, Sarbjit, the host asked her if she and Abhishek have small fights as well? To which she replied, "Yes it happens." Kapil asked her, "Who is the one who apologises first?" On this, Aishwarya started laughing, and Navjot Singh Sidhu interrupted, adding what kind of question is this? Abhishek would be the one who must be saying sorry first. On this, the actress responded, "No. I am the one who apologises first and finishes the topic."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Speculations concerning Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce have frequently made the news. However, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek refuted the rumours and said he would not let a third party govern their lives. In response, Abhishek remarked that he knows the truth about his connection and does not need the media to clarify it.

