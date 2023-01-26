Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: 'Lock Upp' fame Anjali Arora recalls her school days memories of Republic Day

    Social media sensation Anjali Arora goes candid with Asianet Newsbale and talks about Republic Day, her favourite patriotic song and much more.
     

    Exclusive 'Lock Upp' fame Anjali Arora recalls her school days memories of Republic Day 2023 RBA
    Anjali Arora, who rose to the limelight with her viral dance videos, earned even more attention after appearing on Kangana Ranaut's reality programme Lock Upp. Anjali, who enjoys more than 12.2 million followers on Instagram, is known as 'The Kacha Badam girl' by social media users..

    Anjali is well-known for making reels on Instagram and getting a lot of attention; unfortunately, more trolls for the same. As India celebrates its Republic Day today, we spoke to Anjali about her school memories on this day and here is what she said.

    Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Anjali said, "R-Day for me is one of the most important days in our nation as this day brings together people of different casts, creeds, colors, and backgrounds to celebrate the occasion with great fervour and enthusiasm."

    "Watching the Republic Day parade with family in the school assembly was a tradition. And an analysis of the parade over lunch was a must later," Anjali said.

    'The Kacha Badam girl' revealed her favourite patriotic song, 'Ye Mere Watan Ke Logon' by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar ji. Talking about the song, she said, "This song has made many of us cry. It's one of the most emotional patriotic songs we have. It reminds me of all those who have given up their life while protecting the country's boundaries and the families they left behind."

    Anjali’s message to all her fans, "Happy Republic Day 2023. Rejoice in the nation's glory and do not forget to thank the ones who gave their hard work and dedication to build our constitution."

    Anjali Arora on MMS:
    She was also in the news for her alleged MMS video last year. However, she later said that it was not real, the actress said in Hindi, “I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain.”

    Anjali Arora recently participated in B Prakk's Kya Hota music video featuring Jaani. The song has garnered a positive reaction from the audience and is now trending on YouTube.

