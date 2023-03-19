'Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story' - Natasa Stankovic explains her 'overnight' wedding plan with Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been legally married since 2020, and the two socially tied the knot last month. Meanwhile, the Serbian actress has opened up about her planning for a social marriage with the Indian all-rounder.

Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper, Hardik Pandya is currently engaged in cricketing duties with Team India in the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia. While he had skipped the just-concluded Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Indians won 201 at home, he took a personal break at this time to socially get hitched to his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic, having got legally married in 2020.

It all happened last month in Udaipur, and the couple saw a grand celebration, including some celebrity guests and some of his domestic and national teammates. Meanwhile, some wondered why the lovebirds decided to get socially married now, given that the world already knows about their legal marriage. At the same time, they also have a child in the form of their son, Agastya.

In her latest opening YouTube episode of 'Pitch Perfect - Fairy Tale Love Story', Natasa revealed how she planned her wedding, saying it was all decided overnight. "We all gathered [along with Pandya's brother and sister-in-law] and decided to get it done since time was passing, and I always wanted to have a wedding celebration. So, we just decided, 'ok, let's do it'."

In the YouTube episode video, Natasa explains how she planned it out with multiple wedding planners, while the video also shows her planning it with one of the planners, where she says at a point that she is exhausted, while in the backdrop, Pandya is seen discussing the same with his brother Krunal and his mother.

Natasa further elaborated that everyone wanted a hush-hush wedding within one or two months, while she wanted to take her time and plan it out. She also disclosed that taking a call on the location took some time since they needed to figure out doing it in India or abroad, particularly Dubai, which would have been convenient for her family from Serbia. However, after seeing the venue in Udaipur, they instantly took the call to make it happen in India. Watch the complete episode below: