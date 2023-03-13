Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic, presents SEXY new Style quotient with sister-in-law (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya is preparing himself for the upcoming ODIs against Australia. However, his wife, Natasa Stankovic, appears to be in a stylish mood of late, regularly showing off her new style quotients.

    Hardik Pandya wife, Natasa Stankovic, presents SEXY new style quotient with sister-in-law pankhuri sharma (WATCH)
    Indian all-rounder and Twenty20 International (T20I) skipper, Hardik Pandya is preparing himself for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia. However, at the same time, his Serbia-based Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic, has engaged herself in a fashionable mood, as she has been regularly sharing her new style quotient and looks.

    Recently, she did the same with her sister-in-law, Pankhuri Sharma (wife of Pandya's brother Krunal). In a video shared on Instagram by the latter, the two are seen walking in style towards the camera. While Natasa dons a colourful top with jeans, Pankhuri wears the top with black trousers and an over-shirt, while both also sport sunglasses.

    ALSO WATCH: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya love story: Actress reveals her dream wedding preparations and more

    As Pankhuri captioned the video, "How do pretty girls walk?! Like this! 😝" Pandya and Krunal commented on the same using "❤️😍🔥" emojis. Later, Natasa shared a post on her social media handles wearing the very top, as she is seen seated in a car, sporting sunglass. The post also contains a stylish reel, with Pandya commenting using a heart emoji, while Pankhuri used the fire emoji.

