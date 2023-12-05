'Dunki' trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit

'Dunki' twitter review: The forthcoming movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, garners positive feedback, heightening expectations for its distinctive mix of drama and comedy.

The highly anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, "Dunki," directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has finally been unveiled. Alongside the cinematic maestro Khan, the star-studded cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and other talented actors in pivotal roles. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, the film has generated considerable buzz with its successive reveals.

Having already treated the audience to the intriguing "Dunki" Drop 1, featuring the teaser, followed by the catchy "Lutt Putt Gaya" song in Dunki Drop 2, and the soulful track "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" in Dunki Drop 3, the makers have now presented the much-anticipated trailer, aptly referred to as "Dunki" Drop 4.

Excited fans quickly shared their happiness and praised Shah Rukh Khan for his amazing acting skills. They rushed to X (formely Twitter) to share their thoughts on the trailer and are already calling the movie a big hit. The online conversations are filled with compliments, as fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's outstanding performance and look forward to what seems to be a surefire success at the movies.

One fan shared, "Typical HIRANI Mass 🔥 Dunki Is not All About Going London it's More Than That, ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER On The Way ❤️🔥"

Another fan sharing SRK's running seen from the trailer funnily remarked, "SRK running to beat his own record and get another all time grosser. "

Another fan expressing his excitement wrote, "Emotion + Action + Comedy + Drama + Friendship, The experience in theatre will be totally like a RollerCoaster Ride,Now the entire India audience will watch without violence, without action movies how to deleverd 500cr and ATG..🔥

While another remarked, "#DunkiTrailer indicates another Rajkumar Hirani mark classic entertainer. The casting looks terrific and it will be a treat to watch SRK in a simple social setup after Iconic Jawan & Pathaan. Waiting for the film to explode across the globe this Christmas."

One fan hailed the cinematic prowess of Dunki and wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA AT ITS PEAK. this is what CINEMA truly means"

The trailer commences with Shah Rukh Khan's character aboard a train, setting the stage for the enthralling adventure that unfolds. The video introduces a charming array of characters, beginning with Hardy (played by SRK), as he arrives in a picturesque village in Punjab. In this scenic setting, he crosses paths with a spirited group of friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all united by a shared dream of journeying to London in pursuit of enhanced opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

A collaborative venture by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, "Dunki" is produced by the talented duo of Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Penned by the acclaimed trio of Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated for a worldwide release on December 21, 2023, promising a cinematic experience brimming with charm, adventure, and the magic of Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen charisma.

