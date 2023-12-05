Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Dunki' trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit

    'Dunki' twitter review: The forthcoming movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, garners positive feedback, heightening expectations for its distinctive mix of drama and comedy.

    Dunki trailer reaction: Fans declare Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu-starrer a big hit SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    The highly anticipated trailer for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, "Dunki," directed by the renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has finally been unveiled. Alongside the cinematic maestro Khan, the star-studded cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and other talented actors in pivotal roles. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, the film has generated considerable buzz with its successive reveals.

    Having already treated the audience to the intriguing "Dunki" Drop 1, featuring the teaser, followed by the catchy "Lutt Putt Gaya" song in Dunki Drop 2, and the soulful track "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se" in Dunki Drop 3, the makers have now presented the much-anticipated trailer, aptly referred to as "Dunki" Drop 4.

    Excited fans quickly shared their happiness and praised Shah Rukh Khan for his amazing acting skills. They rushed to X (formely Twitter) to share their thoughts on the trailer and are already calling the movie a big hit. The online conversations are filled with compliments, as fans celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's outstanding performance and look forward to what seems to be a surefire success at the movies.

    One fan shared, "Typical HIRANI Mass 🔥 Dunki Is not All About Going London it's More Than That, ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER On The Way ❤️🔥"

     

     

    Another fan sharing SRK's running seen from the trailer funnily remarked, "SRK running to beat his own record and get another all time grosser. "

     

     

    Another fan expressing his excitement wrote, "Emotion + Action + Comedy + Drama + Friendship, The experience in theatre will be totally like a RollerCoaster Ride,Now the entire India audience will watch without violence, without action movies how to deleverd 500cr and ATG..🔥

     

     

    While another remarked, "#DunkiTrailer indicates another Rajkumar Hirani mark classic entertainer. The casting looks terrific and it will be a treat to watch SRK in a simple social setup after Iconic Jawan & Pathaan. Waiting for the film to explode across the globe this Christmas."

     

     

    One fan hailed the cinematic prowess of Dunki and wrote, "INDIAN CINEMA AT ITS PEAK. this is what CINEMA truly means"

     

     

    The trailer commences with Shah Rukh Khan's character aboard a train, setting the stage for the enthralling adventure that unfolds. The video introduces a charming array of characters, beginning with Hardy (played by SRK), as he arrives in a picturesque village in Punjab. In this scenic setting, he crosses paths with a spirited group of friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all united by a shared dream of journeying to London in pursuit of enhanced opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

    A collaborative venture by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, "Dunki" is produced by the talented duo of Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Penned by the acclaimed trio of Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated for a worldwide release on December 21, 2023, promising a cinematic experience brimming with charm, adventure, and the magic of Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen charisma.

    ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar reveals 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' is at halt for THIS reason

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him ATG

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him

    Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date SHG

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date

    The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more ATG

    'The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more

    Zoya Akhtar reveals 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' is at halt for THIS reason RKK

    Zoya Akhtar reveals 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2' is at halt for THIS reason

    Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Tamil star Vishal slams mayor as city gets flooded; here's what he said RBA

    Chennai Cyclone Michaung: Tamil star Vishal slams mayor as city gets flooded; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime anr

    Kerala: Shocking revelations out on murder of one-and-half-month old baby; accused confesses to crime

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United player affirms commitment amid transfer speculations

    Winter is coming-7 ways to protect your heart health EAI RBA

    Winter is coming-7 ways to protect your heart health

    WhatsApp update Channels to soon get forward messages feature Check details gcw

    WhatsApp update: Channels to soon get forward messages feature; Check details

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him ATG

    Karan Johar opens up on parenting challenges; says 'best friends' Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor helped him

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon