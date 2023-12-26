Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan’s film beats Aquaman 2; becomes No 1 movie in Australia and New Zealand

    Shah Rukh Khan's film Dunki has received abundant love from audiences in Australia and New Zealand. The movie was also screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan film beats Aquaman 2 becomes No 1 movie in Australia and New Zealand RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan has been enjoying the success of his most recent film, Dunki. The poignant drama has captivated everyone's hearts and has impacted the world stage. Dunki has surpassed Aquaman 2 to take the top spot in both Australia and New Zealand. The film has received much positive feedback from viewers in Australia and New Zealand.

    Dunki has begun Christmas off on a high note. The picture outperformed blockbuster releases like Aquaman 2 and became the audience's top pick to see in theatres. This is certainly tremendous international progress for the picture, which will continue in the following days. Furthermore, the film has reached the 100 crore club in India.

    Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the cast of Dunki includes Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, this film is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the script.




    On December 24, Dunki was shown in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The film examines the problem of immigration and derives its title from the phrase "donkey journey," which represents the difficult and perilous journeys individuals travel throughout the world to get to other destinations.

    According to Sacnilk.com, Dunki had a countrywide Hindi occupancy of 49.67% on Friday, December 24, amounting to a total collection of Rs 74.93 Cr net in India. Kolkata had the greatest occupancy, at 64.50%, with Kolkata close behind at 61.50%. Mumbai was second with 60% occupancy, while Chandigarh was third with 59%. It has now exceeded the 100 Cr India net mark.

    About Dunki:
    'Dunki' has an ensemble cast that includes Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, as well as other renowned performers. Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan produce the film, and it is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films production. Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon wrote the screenplay.

     

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
