In pictures: Festive tradition continues as the Kapoor family gathers for Christmas lunch

On Christmas Day, the Kapoor family gathered together for lunch to celebrate the winter festival.

The Kapoors are known for their large family gatherings and they yet again made headlines with their grand Christmas celebration lunch.

Randhir and Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan's parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor arrived for the Christmas lunch twinning in red.

Aadar Jain with girlfriend

Aadar Jain looked dapper in a black shirt and white pants. He was accompanied with his girlfriend for the lunch.

Karisma Kapoor with children

Karisma Kapoor opted for an orange floral dress. She posed with her children who were dressed in white for the get together.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their daughter's face for the first time and posed cutely with her.

Reema Kapoor Jain and her husband Manoj Jain also arrived for the Kapoor lunch and were seen holding hands.