Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Festive tradition continues as the Kapoor family gathers for Christmas lunch

    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 5:02 PM IST

    On Christmas Day, the Kapoor family gathered together for lunch to celebrate the winter festival.

    article_image1

    The Kapoors are known for their large family gatherings and they yet again made headlines with their grand Christmas celebration lunch. 

    article_image2

    Randhir and Babita Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor arrived for the Christmas lunch twinning in red. 

    article_image3

    Aadar Jain with girlfriend

    Aadar Jain looked dapper in a black shirt and white pants. He was accompanied with his girlfriend for the lunch. 

    article_image4

    Karisma Kapoor with children

    Karisma Kapoor opted for an orange floral dress. She posed with her children who were dressed in white for the get together. 

    article_image5

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their daughter's face for the first time and posed cutely with her. 

    article_image6

    Reema Kapoor Jain and her husband Manoj Jain also arrived for the Kapoor lunch and were seen holding hands. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know RKK

    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know

    Khushi Kapoor on wearing Sridevi's gown on her debut premiere night, 'Wanted her to be there in some way' RKK

    Khushi Kapoor on wearing Sridevi's gown at her debut premiere night, 'Wanted her to be there in some way'

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read anr

    'Neru' first Sunday box-office collection: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's witnesses good jump on Sunday; Read

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days ATG

    Men in Black actor Mike Nussbaum dies at 99; would have turned 100 in 6 days

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan rebukes contestants for lack of empathy towards Mannara Chopra; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Under construction building collapses at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, rescue operation underway vkp

    BREAKING: Under construction building collapses at Suddaguntepalya in Bengaluru, one fatality reported

    Karnataka: Over 70 hospitalised, one fatality after consuming prasada during Hanuman Jayanthi in Hoskote vkp

    Karnataka: Over 70 hospitalised, one fatality after consuming prasada during Hanuman Jayanthi in Hoskote

    Cricket Sarfaraz Ahmed faces exclusion: Mohammad Rizwan steps in as Pakistan name 12-man squad for boxing day Test osf

    Sarfaraz Ahmed faces exclusion: Mohammad Rizwan steps in as Pakistan name 12-man squad for boxing day Test

    BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council vkp

    BJP appoints Kota Srinivas Poojary as opposition leader in Karnataka Legislative Council

    Kerala: Beypore International Water fest to kick-off on December 26; drone light show anr

    Kerala: Beypore International Water fest to kick-off tomorrow; to have drone light show for first time

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon