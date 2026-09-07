Sonam Kapoor once dropped some kinky bedroom secrets about her husband, Anand Ahuja, and her personal life. Here's everything you need to know.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in B-Town who make millions of hearts beat with their stunning looks, undying love for each other, and mushy PDA moments. The duo is blessed with two beautiful boys, and they trade their time between London and India. They have undoubtedly built a beautiful life for themselves, and they make everyone go WOW looking at them.

When Sonam Spoke About Her Love Life

Well, Sonam has been away from the spotlight for quite some time now. Don't get us wrong. She does enjoy occasional outings and continues to serve stunning pictures, but she has been away from films. Reason? She is truly enjoying her personal life and motherhood. Well, Sonam once appeared on Feet Up with the Stars, where she revealed that her now-husband, Anand, tried to set her up with his friend.

"He tried to set me up with one of his best friends. So bad. There was a point when people were hell-bent on me being set up with this guy, I am not going to name him. He is very cute and very nice. He is still available. But there wasn't that vibe," the actress said on the show.

"They basically conned me during the promotion of 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' to come out for a dinner, I had no idea this boy was going to be there. And I see Anand has come with this guy. And I ended up speaking with Anand the whole evening. That was the first time I saw him and had a conversation with him, Anand was trying really hard because he loves his friend," Sonam added.

When Sonam Revealed Bedroom Secrets…

Sonam also opened up about some candid bedroom preferences during a rapid-fire round on the show. Sonam Kapoor revealed that she would choose an orgasm over a “foodgasm” and prefers a not-so-quickie over a quickie. She also picked lights on over lights off and dirty talk over role play. However, she said she would choose neither handcuffs nor blindfolds.

When asked about the kinkiest thing in her wardrobe, Sonam named her corsets. She also revealed that when it comes to bedtime, she prefers either staying in her pyjamas or wearing nothing at all.