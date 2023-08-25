Dream Girl 2 LEAKED: Ayushmann, Ananya Panday’s film is out on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

Dream Girl 2 HD available for free download online: On the first day of the film's release, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's expected comedy-drama has been pirated online for free in HD quality.

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, was released today (August 25), directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the first film in the franchise. It garnered mixed reviews from reviewers and moviegoers. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. Fans of Ayushmann watched the first day, the first show, and celebrated the film on a huge scale since they adored the actor's comedic persona. This is also the actor's first film in four years that conforms to his genre of social comedy.

Unfortunately for the producers, Dream Girl 2 has been released online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The first-day leak of Dream Girl 2 will undoubtedly damage the box office industry. The movie competes with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 tells the story of a young man in a small village who wants to repay the loan that his father has received from virtually everyone in town. He is also in love with a girl, but her father has imposed a condition on him before consenting to marry him to his daughter. There starts his hunt for quick money and the comedy of mistakes. He begins cross-dressing as Pooja, a dancer, and wins the hearts of numerous guys who would do everything to be with him today.

Dream Girl 2 has leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release. King of Kotha, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke are a few examples. Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan were earlier this year released online.

Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past; however, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy