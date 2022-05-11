Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

    Helmed by Dinesh Babu, the Kannada film ‘Kasturi Mahal’ is all set for a theatrical release on Friday.

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 11, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Kasturi Mahal is senior director Dinesh Babu’s 50th film. So it’s special in more ways than one. Babu who has delivered many super hits, is ready to offer Kannada cine buffs his next unique flick and that is Kasturi Mahal. The movie which will hit screens on May 13, will release state wide and has already created a sensation through its trailer and songs. 

    Having made Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films and given superhits, Dinesh Babu is a favourite amongst Kannada audiences. Puneeth Rajkumar film Abhi, Ramesh Aravind’s Amruthavarshini are amongst his biggest blockbusters. And now the director reruns with his 50th movie, Kasturi Mahal.

    ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 Day 27: Will Yash’s film cross Rs 425 crores in Hindi?

    The film which belongs to the horror genre has Shanvi Srivatsav on the lead and she has a different look in it. Bigg Boss fame Shruti Prakash, Skanda Ashok, Rangayana Raghu, Ninasam Ashwath, Vatsala Mohan are amongst the other prominent actors in it.

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    ALSO READ: South Cinema VS Bollywood: These actors from South are more paid than Bollywood actors

    PKH Das has helmed the camera while Ramesh Krishna has lent music. Kasturi Mahal has been produced under Sri Bhavani Arts Banner by Ravish RC. The film will be in the theatres on May 13.

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh has this to say to Rocky Bhai Yash after watching KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Ranveer Singh has this to say to ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash after watching KGF: Chapter 2

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside drb

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside

    Cannes 2022 Nayanthara Pooja Hegde Akshay Kumar these stars to walk the red carpet drb

    Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster' RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster'

    Here is what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home drb

    Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home

    Recent Stories

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez wants to attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi; moves Delhi HC drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez wants to attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi; moves Delhi HC

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed: Law Minister Rijiju over sedition - adt

    Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed: Law Minister Rijiju over sedition

    Jose Mourinho explains why he still loves Manchester United despite being sacked in 2018-ayh

    Jose Mourinho explains why he still loves Manchester United despite being sacked in 2018

    football WAGatha Christie trial: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's net worth will blow your mind snt

    WAGatha Christie trial: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's net worth will blow your mind

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon