Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

Helmed by Dinesh Babu, the Kannada film ‘Kasturi Mahal’ is all set for a theatrical release on Friday.

Kasturi Mahal is senior director Dinesh Babu’s 50th film. So it’s special in more ways than one. Babu who has delivered many super hits, is ready to offer Kannada cine buffs his next unique flick and that is Kasturi Mahal. The movie which will hit screens on May 13, will release state wide and has already created a sensation through its trailer and songs.

Having made Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films and given superhits, Dinesh Babu is a favourite amongst Kannada audiences. Puneeth Rajkumar film Abhi, Ramesh Aravind’s Amruthavarshini are amongst his biggest blockbusters. And now the director reruns with his 50th movie, Kasturi Mahal.

The film which belongs to the horror genre has Shanvi Srivatsav on the lead and she has a different look in it. Bigg Boss fame Shruti Prakash, Skanda Ashok, Rangayana Raghu, Ninasam Ashwath, Vatsala Mohan are amongst the other prominent actors in it.

PKH Das has helmed the camera while Ramesh Krishna has lent music. Kasturi Mahal has been produced under Sri Bhavani Arts Banner by Ravish RC. The film will be in the theatres on May 13.