KGF Chapter 2 Day 27: Will Yash’s film cross Rs 425 crores in Hindi?

Despite doing a good business on the 27th day of its release, Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, starring Kannada actor Yash as ‘Rocky Bhai’, is far from crossing the Rs 435 crore mark (Hindi version).

Image: Still from the movie

Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2', has had a successful running time at the screens in the Hindi belt. The film has a few more days to make more money before other films up for release occupy the screens. The film has completed an impressive 25 days at the box office. Tuesday was the Day 27 of its release and even on this day, although the Hindi version of the film did good business, it may be fairly difficult for the film to cross Rs 452 crores through its Hindi version, leave alone the Rd 500 crore mark.

Image: Official film poster

According to the final figures for the 26th day of the film KGF: Chapter 2', the film earned a net of Rs 4.75 crore on the fourth Monday of its release. The share of the Hindi version in this earning was Rs 2.50 crore, Kannada Rs 90 lakh, Tamil Rs 60 lakh, Telugu Rs 45 lakh and Malayalam Rs 30 lakh. The film earned around Rs 2.25 crore in Hindi on its 27th day of release. With this, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) has earned Rs 417.65 crore so far at the domestic box office. ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh has this to say to ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash after watching KGF: Chapter 2

As per initial figures, KGF: Chapter 2 earned a total of Rs 4 crore on Tuesday. This total is of all the languages in which the film was released, namely Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. With this, the total earnings of the film at the domestic box office has reached around Rs 822.60 crore. The film earned Rs 523.75 crore in the first week, Rs 158.95 crore in the second week and Rs 99.41 crore in the third week. The film has so far earned around Rs 40.49 crore in the fourth week.

Image: Official film posters

Talking about the multiple languages in which the film was released, the net collection of KGF: Chapter 2 till the 26th day of release is Rs 415.30 crore in Hindi, Rs 143.19 crore in Kannada, Rs 113.46 crore in Telugu, Rs 98.45 crore in Tamil and Rs 48.20 crore in Malayalam. In the gross collection, this film has also sold tickets above Rs 100 crore in Tamil. ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2 Day 26: Yash-starrer eyeing Rs 425 cr business in Hindi belt; collection up on Monday too

Image: Still from the trailer