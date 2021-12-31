  • Facebook
    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa?

    Bonny Kapoor's Valimai trailer features Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi, releasing on January 14, during the Pongal holiday frame. Here's some interesting details about the film; read on 

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
    One of the most anticipated trailers for Kollywood (Tamil Film Industry) Valimai features Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi. This action-thriller film Valimai reunites Ajith aka Thala, with director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, with whom he worked on the 2019 hit Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai.

    Valimai trailer opens with English subtitles with a chase sequence, with Ajith and Huma burning on the trail of a rogue motorcycle gang. You will see some elaborate bike stunts in the video, which will undoubtedly give you some adrenaline rush. Kartikeya Gummakonda is the gang leader and makes a good impression as a villain, which appears unstoppable until they encounter the police officer played by Ajith Kumar.

    In an interview with a daily, the director of the film Vinoth revealed some interesting details linked with Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late CM Jayalalithaa. The film Valimai is about bikers. While researching various bikers early during the scriptwriting, Vinoth stumbled upon the anecdote of how late CM Jayalalithaa, who directly appointed a bike racer as a policeman, was a policeman after being quite impressed with his riding skill set. 

    ALSO READ: Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

    Then, the team tried looking for the biker to hear his life story but couldn’t track him down. Hence, the team of Valimai took that one incident as their motivation for the film's idea. Valimai was announced in late 2019, and it was said to be released in 2020. But all thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie was put on hold. The trailer garnered over 3.4 lakh views already on YouTube. 
     

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
