Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

Superstar Rajinikanth shared his review for Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh's film 83 on his social media handle.

Bollywood film '83' is currently garnering immense love from both cricket and Bollywood lovers cherishing the Ranveer Singh-starrer on the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth too shared his review for the film on his social media handle.

He tweeted, "#83TheMovie wow 👏🏻👏🏻 what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …"

The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. Ranveer Singh appears to have done a superb job portraying Kapil Dev in the film. Based on India's 1983 World Cup win, 83 is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

This cricket drama is directed by Kabir Khan and features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree besides Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Mollywood actor Prithviraj’s production and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts presented the film in Kannada and Malayalam versions. In Tamil, Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and in Telugu, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the film.

On December 24th, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.