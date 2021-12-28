  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review

    Superstar Rajinikanth shared his review for Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh's film 83 on his social media handle. 

    Here what Rajnikanth said after watching Ranveer Singh's 83; read his review RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 28, 2021, 4:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood film '83' is currently garnering immense love from both cricket and Bollywood lovers cherishing the Ranveer Singh-starrer on the journey of India's triumph at the 1983 World Cup. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth too shared his review for the film on his social media handle. 

    He tweeted, "#83TheMovie wow 👏🏻👏🏻 what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk @therealkapildev @RanveerOfficial @JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew …"

    The movie is receiving positive feedback from both fans and critics. Ranveer Singh appears to have done a superb job portraying Kapil Dev in the film. Based on India's 1983 World Cup win, 83 is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

    Also Read: 83 movie premiere: Fun, romantic moments at Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s event

    This cricket drama is directed by Kabir Khan and features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree besides Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

    Also Read: 83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 2

    Mollywood actor Prithviraj’s production and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts presented the film in Kannada and Malayalam versions. In Tamil, Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and in Telugu, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the film. 

    On December 24th, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2021, 4:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15 Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside drb

    Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside

    After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here drb

    After RRR, SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Ram Charan, Jr NTR for Mahabharata? Find out here

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say drb

    The Matrix Resurrections to have a sequel? Here's what Keanu Reeves has to say

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes relationship says they have a love-hate relationship drb

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a ‘love-hate relationship’

    Recent Stories

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022 details here gcw

    Apple launching iPhone without SIM card slot by September 2022? Details here

    Omicron variant: Doctor certificate on comorbidities not required for precaution dose, says Health Ministry-dnm

    Omicron variant: Doctor’s certificate on comorbidities not required for precaution dose, says Health Ministry

    Bigg Boss 15 Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Abhijit Bichukale bid adieu to the reality show? Here's what we know

    Meet PM Modis Rs 12 crore Mercedes Maybach S650 armoured car gcw

    Meet PM Modi's Rs 12 crore Mercedes Maybach S650 armoured car

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year Details inside gcw

    Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds to celebrate Lunar New Year; Details inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon