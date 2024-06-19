Karnataka SHOCKER: Did Darshan, his aides torture, gave electric shock to Renukaswamy? Scary details out

Renukaswamy murder case: According to cops, one of actor Darshan's aides tortured Renukaswamy with electric shocks. Karnataka police also said Renuka Swamy was hit with sticks by Darshan and his assistants before being thrown against a wall, resulting in his death.

Darshan is under investigation for allegedly being involved in the murder of Renuka Swamy. Renukaswamy was discovered dead on Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He apparently worked at an Apollo Pharmacy facility in Chitradurga.

Renuka reportedly used to send nasty texts to Darshan's acquaintance, Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda. Renuka Swamy was killed, and his corpse was allegedly thrown in a canal near Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru, in front of Darshan.

And now, some shocking details have come from the on-going investigation. As per reports published in News18, “The body was kept in the secure room of the shed. So far, the police have confiscated over 118 things, including the car and objects used to strike Renukaswamy. There’s an electric shock angle also that’s also come to light. Electric shock was used to torture Renukaswamy by one of the accused perpetrators. An electrical insulating device was used to deliver an electric shock to the subject. Gold jewellery and a watch were also taken from the victim's corpse after his death. The police conducted spot investigations at about 14 locations in Bengaluru where the murder occurred, including Pavitra Gowda's residence.

Previously, Karnataka police officers said that Darshan and his aides attacked Renuka Swamy with sticks before throwing him against a wall, resulting in his death. "Pavithra urged Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the strategy was devised," sources stated.

In yet another significant step in the Renuka Swamy murder investigation, Kannada star Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi appeared before Karnataka police on Wednesday, June 19. The police had already issued her a summons to come before them to record her statement in the matter. Vijayalakshmi was reportedly questioned about Darshan's shoes, which were allegedly used on the day Renuka Swamy was murdered and later discovered at her Bengaluru home.

