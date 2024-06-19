Did Sonakshi Sinha's mother, brother 'UNFOLLOWED' her on Instagram?

Entertainment
A popular Reddit thread stated that Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, and brother, Luv Sinha, don't follow Zaheer Iqbal on Instagram, raising concerns before her wedding to him.
Sonakshi has been under heavy investigation when an audio invite to her wedding with Zaheer emerged online.
It's also said that her father, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, is furious with her for not telling him about her wedding.
Despite this, the Reddit thread alleges Sonakshi's mother and brother Luv don't follow her on social media. Asianet Newsable cannot confirm former Sonakshi followers.
Reddit users question whether Sonakshi and her family are okay after the viral post. One user commented, “Looks like mom and one brother aren’t happy about this wedding.
Was this the same brother who said I have no involvement in this matter, when asked about her wedding?”
Another one said, “If it’s intentional, it’s sad. I hope Sonakshi and her BF have a long and fulfilling marriage.”
An online user calls it “an over analysis” and says parents can't play the “follow-unfollow game” on Instagram to express their disapproval.
According to one user, “Bro most parents don’t use Instagram like that. Pointless speculation.”
Sonakshi's "mama," Pahlaj Nihalani, says Shatrughan is upset because she didn't tell him about her wedding preparations. At first, Shatrughan denied knowing about the wedding.