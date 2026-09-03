Aneet Padda reportedly deleted a goofy dance reel with rumoured BF Ahaan Panday, and fans have a lot to say about the same. Keep scrolling to know more.

Aneet Padda posted a "goofy dance reel" featuring rumoured boyfriend, Ahaan Panday, on Instagram. Then, on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, she deleted it. The clip vanished moments after going live.Fans of the Saiyaara stars were left scratching their heads. Padda, known for her role in Hunkkaar, had shared the video on her official account. The fun-filled clip quickly went viral before its swift removal, sparking widespread discussion across social media.

The Viral Dance Clip’s Content

What did the now-deleted reel show? Padda and Panday danced energetically to the popular track Gali Gali from the film KGF. They recreated steps from a viral family dance trend, showcasing a lighthearted, humorous side that delighted viewers.

Ahaan Panday, in particular, grabbed attention. His energetic moves and exaggerated expressions reportedly left Aneet Padda laughing, adding charm to the clip.

Moments after going live, she took down the clip. It offered a rare glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie. But fans are quick. Eager followers captured and re-uploaded the footage across various social media platforms, ensuring its continued circulation.

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Immediate Fan Response and Resharing

Many fans watched the video before its removal. They expressed amusement and praised the duo's playful energy. Social media comments showed their chemistry, describing the interaction as “Gen Z coded.”

One fan wrote, "I just can't stop watching this. Why are they so funny? Also, Ahaan at the end went like... bros got good moves", while another one commented, "Are they for real? They match each other's freak completely. Love them. They are unbothered by the toxicity on social media. Don't change ever ahaan Aneet." A third comment read, “This is so Gen Z coded. Glad that they are not boring and enjoying their life. Haters stay pressed.”

About Alleged Relationship

The duo has neither accepted nor denied their relationship rumours. They often say they are just good friends.