One year after its blockbuster release, Saiyaara celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event at London's Wembley Stadium, where Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda unveiled a special Collector's Edition Vinyl LP for fans

Yash Raj Films (YRF) marked the first anniversary of its blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara with a special celebration at London's iconic Wembley Stadium. The film, which earned over ₹580 crore worldwide and emerged as the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema, gave fans another reason to celebrate with the launch of an exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP.

Lead stars Ahaan Panday and Anit Padda, fondly called "Ahneet" by fans, unveiled the special edition at Wembley, recreating the emotional connection the film shares with the legendary venue. Wembley played a crucial role in Saiyaara, serving as the backdrop for one of its most memorable scenes and the emotional climax, making it the perfect location for the anniversary event.

The Collector's Edition features two vinyl records that celebrate the film's unforgettable musical journey. The first LP includes all nine songs from Saiyaara's hit soundtrack, while the second LP contains 16 original background scores along with nine iconic dialogues from the film. Together, the collection offers fans a chance to relive the movie's most emotional moments through 25 memorable tracks.

Adding to its appeal, the anniversary edition also includes a specially designed Saiyaara Diary featuring personal notes from director Mohit Suri, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Ahaan Panday, Anit Padda, and the film's composers, lyricists, and singers. Fans will also receive an exclusive ink pen inspired by Vaani's notebook and two themed bookmarks based on Krish and Vaani.

Speaking about the launch, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani said Saiyaara was a special project that brought the studio back to the romance and music that have long defined its legacy. He added that the Collector's Edition Vinyl LP was created as a timeless keepsake, allowing fans to preserve the film's music, dialogues, and emotions long after its historic theatrical success.