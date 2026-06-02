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Mohit Suri Brings Back Saiyaara Pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for New Film? Here's What We Know
After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for another romantic drama. The much-anticipated project is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin filming soon.
Aneet and Ahaan to Collaborate Again?
A Successful Team Comes Together Again After the remarkable success of Saiyaara, actor Ahaan Panday, actress Aneet Padda, and filmmaker Mohit Suri are set to collaborate once again on a fresh romantic drama. The upcoming film is currently in the pre-production phase, with the makers working on key aspects before taking the project on floors later this year. The reunion has already created considerable excitement among fans.
Mohit Suri Bets on the Popular Pair Once More
Known for crafting emotionally rich love stories, Mohit Suri appears ready to explore another romantic narrative with Ahaan and Aneet. The duo received widespread appreciation for their chemistry in Saiyaara, which resonated strongly with audiences. Industry insiders reveal that the team is enthusiastic about recreating the magic of their previous collaboration with a completely new and heartfelt story.
Important Career Milestone for the Young Stars
The film is expected to be a significant project in the careers of both actors as they continue building their presence in Bollywood. According to reports, principal photography is likely to begin between October and November. Before that, Ahaan will complete work on director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film, while Aneet remains occupied with the shooting of Shakti Shalini.
'Satranga' Was Never the Film’s Title
Meanwhile, speculation surrounding the film’s title has also been addressed. Reports claiming that the project was named Satranga have been dismissed by sources close to the development. The makers have reportedly clarified that the title was neither finalized nor considered for the film. An official announcement regarding the project, including its title, is expected in the coming months.
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