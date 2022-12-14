Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

While Devoleena is an avid social media user. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame TV icon has a large fan following on social media. The actress drops stunning pictures and videos featuring herself and her close friends. An exciting piece of news for ardent fans of the TV star is finally here. Devoleena has confused her fans by dropping pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere. Fans are predicting that the diva might be getting hitched soon.

While the stunning television diva has been ruling the hearts of fans and audiences for many years. She has always been the audience's favorite on-screen bahu, popularly synonymous with her on-screen character of Gopi from the hit television serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 1.

Her recent pictures featuring a Kaleera and Mehendi have amplified the rumors of the actress getting married soon. On Wednesday morning, Devoleena took to her Instagram stories and dropped a series of pictures. In these pictures, she gave her fans the biggest surprise by being a would-be bride. In one of the photos, the actress shared a glimpse of her beautiful mehendi. In another click, Devoleena smiled brightly for the camera. In that picture, she has proudly flaunted her kaleere. She also took a selfie wearing a face mask.

Before this, Devoleena also shared a video on her official Instagram handle. The specific video looked no less than her Haldi ceremony. She sported a yellow suit and accessorized her look with flower jewelry. She was seen happily posing with her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-actor and best friend, Vishal Singh. She also dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

The pictures have only left fans confused. They have been wondering if it is one of the actress's pranks again or is the television actress all set to get married for real. So far, Devoleena's Instagram stories have given no confirmation of who could be the groom since she has kept it concealed and smartly under tight wraps.

Earlier this year, in February 2022, Devoleena shared pictures on her Instagram in which Vishal proposed to her with a ring and a bouquet of flowers. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram post, Devoleena's caption read, It's Official. This caption and adorable pictures made fans believe the actress and Vishal are getting married. But clearing the rumors, she revealed that the post was regarding one of their music videos. "We are engaged but it’s for a song. It is called ‘It’s Official’ and it’s a very romantic track," she said during a live session on social media.