Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    While Devoleena is an avid social media user. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame TV icon has a large fan following on social media. The actress drops stunning pictures and videos featuring herself and her close friends. An exciting piece of news for ardent fans of the TV star is finally here. Devoleena has confused her fans by dropping pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere. Fans are predicting that the diva might be getting hitched soon.

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    While the stunning television diva has been ruling the hearts of fans and audiences for many years. She has always been the audience's favorite on-screen bahu, popularly synonymous with her on-screen character of Gopi from the hit television serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 1. 

    Her recent pictures featuring a Kaleera and Mehendi have amplified the rumors of the actress getting married soon. On Wednesday morning, Devoleena took to her Instagram stories and dropped a series of pictures. In these pictures, she gave her fans the biggest surprise by being a would-be bride. In one of the photos, the actress shared a glimpse of her beautiful mehendi. In another click, Devoleena smiled brightly for the camera. In that picture, she has proudly flaunted her kaleere. She also took a selfie wearing a face mask.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know

    Before this, Devoleena also shared a video on her official Instagram handle. The specific video looked no less than her Haldi ceremony. She sported a yellow suit and accessorized her look with flower jewelry. She was seen happily posing with her Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-actor and best friend, Vishal Singh. She also dropped a red heart emoji in the caption.

    The pictures have only left fans confused. They have been wondering if it is one of the actress's pranks again or is the television actress all set to get married for real. So far, Devoleena's Instagram stories have given no confirmation of who could be the groom since she has kept it concealed and smartly under tight wraps.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

    Earlier this year, in February 2022, Devoleena shared pictures on her Instagram in which Vishal proposed to her with a ring and a bouquet of flowers. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram post, Devoleena's caption read, It's Official. This caption and adorable pictures made fans believe the actress and Vishal are getting married. But clearing the rumors, she revealed that the post was regarding one of their music videos. "We are engaged but it’s for a song. It is called ‘It’s Official’ and it’s a very romantic track," she said during a live session on social media.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestuck with actor drastic weight loss; star is all set for Bollywood RBA

    Vijay Sethupathi viral SELFIE: Fans are awestruck with actor drastic weight loss; star all set for Bollywood

    Kantara Rishab Shetty took a major dig at people who called his film 'low-budget', says 'it's my biggest film' RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty takes major dig at people who called his film 'low-budget', says 'it is my biggest film

    Ananya Panday enjoyed Argentina vs Croatia match, hooted for Lionel Messi, also caught a glimpse of David Beckham RBA

    Ananya Panday enjoyed Argentina vs Croatia match, rooted for Messi, also caught a glimpse of David Beckham

    FIFA World Cup: Will Shah Rukh Khan promote his latest film Pathaan in finals? Here's what we know RBA

    FIFA World Cup: Will Shah Rukh Khan promote his latest film Pathaan in finals? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH - adt

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH

    Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of man and woman gcw

    Cambridge Dictionary updates definition of ‘Man’ and ‘Woman’

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress sparks pregnancy rumours again in silver sequin gown (Pictures) RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Actress sparks pregnancy rumours again in silver sequin gown (Pictures)

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' vma

    Prince Harry & Meghan to not lose their Sussex titles amid the explosive Netflix docu-series 'Harry & Meghan'

    Sunrise vs Sonrise: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers debate

    Sunrise vs Sonrise: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers debate

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon