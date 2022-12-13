Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

    The release date for Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's film got revealed today. The film will be released digitally on global giant streamer Netflix on January 20, 2022. From the poster, fans will be in for an action-filled treat as they would witness Sidharth and Rashmika, in a never-seen-before and totally unique avatar.

    Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    2022 has been a mixed year for the Bollywood industry. Films like Thank God, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram Vedha, and so on, failed miserably at the box office. Despite being big-budget Bollywood films with big Bollywood stars, the films have become huge duds at the box office. 

    Sidharth Malhotra's God comic caper film, Thank God, starring him, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, was also a flop at the box office. Even the recreated version of singer Yohaani's song, Manike starring the Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi, failed in attracting audiences and fans to the theatres.

    ALSO READ: Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    After Shershaah's success in 2021, Sidharth was on a career-high. But now, he is all set to make audiences fall in love with his fine acting skills again. Sidharth's upcoming Bollywood film is Mission Majnu. The film also stars the 'Pushpa: The Rise' fame South industry diva Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role alongside him. 

    The spy-thriller actioner film, has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, in collaboration with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The star took to his official Instagram account and revealed that the film is releasing on global giant streamer Netflix. He also spilled the release date of the film. The film drops digitally on January 20, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    Sharing a poster of himself from the film, Sidharth's caption for the Instagram post read, "Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU 🇮🇳 Only on Netflix, 20th January. #MissionMajnu #DeshKeLiyeMajnu #NetflixIndia." Sidharth slays it effortlessly by donning a rugged look in an all-brown outfit. He will be essaying the character of a RAW agent. While Rashmika Mandanna, will be playing the role of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple vma

    SRK sporting a red teeka as he poses with a fan in a viral pic from Vaishno Devi temple

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy vma

    Harry & Meghan Volume 2: Trailer reveals accusations and royal couple's fight for freedom from monarchy

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know vma

    Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer shares she will respond to Nora Fatehi's lawsuit - READ on to know

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more RBA

    Golden Globes 2023 nominations: RRR, Avatar: The Way of Water, House of the Dragon, Top Gun: Maverick, more

    Recent Stories

    Best of 2022 year ender iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone 1 Top 5 smartphones of the year gcw

    Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act RBA

    Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill to Sunny Leone and more became a sensation after their Bigg Boss act

    Congress disrupting Parliament to deflect questions on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation-China dealings: Amit Shah

    HM Amit Shah slams Congress, reminds it of Chinese transgressions and 'donations'

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot vma

    Ali Fazal to join Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur in January 2023 for Metro In Dino shoot

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon AJR

    Geminids meteor shower in Bengaluru on December 13: When and where to watch the annual celestial phenomenon

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon