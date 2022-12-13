Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar as RAW Agent in Mission Majnu poster revealed

The release date for Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's film got revealed today. The film will be released digitally on global giant streamer Netflix on January 20, 2022. From the poster, fans will be in for an action-filled treat as they would witness Sidharth and Rashmika, in a never-seen-before and totally unique avatar.

2022 has been a mixed year for the Bollywood industry. Films like Thank God, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram Vedha, and so on, failed miserably at the box office. Despite being big-budget Bollywood films with big Bollywood stars, the films have become huge duds at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra's God comic caper film, Thank God, starring him, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, was also a flop at the box office. Even the recreated version of singer Yohaani's song, Manike starring the Bollywood dancing sensation Nora Fatehi, failed in attracting audiences and fans to the theatres.

After Shershaah's success in 2021, Sidharth was on a career-high. But now, he is all set to make audiences fall in love with his fine acting skills again. Sidharth's upcoming Bollywood film is Mission Majnu. The film also stars the 'Pushpa: The Rise' fame South industry diva Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role alongside him.

The spy-thriller actioner film, has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, in collaboration with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The star took to his official Instagram account and revealed that the film is releasing on global giant streamer Netflix. He also spilled the release date of the film. The film drops digitally on January 20, 2023.

Sharing a poster of himself from the film, Sidharth's caption for the Instagram post read, "Ek jaanbaaz agent ki ansuni kahaani. MISSION MAJNU 🇮🇳 Only on Netflix, 20th January. #MissionMajnu #DeshKeLiyeMajnu #NetflixIndia." Sidharth slays it effortlessly by donning a rugged look in an all-brown outfit. He will be essaying the character of a RAW agent. While Rashmika Mandanna, will be playing the role of a Muslim girl based in Pakistan.