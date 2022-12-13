Akshay Kumar's suave look from upcoming song of Selfiee is just unmissable - READ on to know

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, has dropped a new still from an upcoming song of the much-awaited film, Selfiee. After a lukewarm year in 2022 that is ending in the next few days, the die-hard Akshay Kumar fans can feel excited for 2023.

After a year filled with big flops like Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Paandey, Cuttputlli, and Samrat Prithviraj, which has made us realize that Bollywood is losing its charm and aura. Akshay Kumar's charm and fan following also could not bring the audiences to theatres who slammed all his films for being such huge duds with bad storylines and always being a part of remakes. Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid, can get happier and more excited.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming year, 2023, will be an exciting year ahead. With a few days more remaining before 2022 ends, this news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs. Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee.

Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit, Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has finally ended the anticipation of the fans. He has dropped a still from the upcoming song from Selfiee. Akshay is currently shooting for this specific song. Akshay's funky and cool look from the song has already created a strong buzz for the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar posted the picture. His caption for the same read, "My mantra for today - Garmi, humidity aur faux fur…Sab chalega, bas kaam kar, kaam kar. Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee. See you in cinemas, February 24."

In the picture, Akshay is slaying it smoothly, dressed in a faux fur jacket with a mix of pink, yellow, and blue colours. The actor is sitting on the top of the car with glares. His look is very intense. Fans have also dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Akshay Kumar will portray the role of a cop in this suspense thriller. 'Chehre' fame Emraan Hashmi will be, playing the role of a die-hard fan of Khiladi Kumar.