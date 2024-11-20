'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Rahman addressed the news on social media, expressing disappointment over not reaching their 30th anniversary.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday night. The couple, who had been married for 29 years, have three children: a son, AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman. The news of their separation surprised fans of the music maestro. A few hours after the announcement of their separation, AR Rahman addressed the matter on his X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

Rahman also included the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup, which many netizens felt could have been avoided.

Earlier, Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, released a joint statement from the couple, formally announcing their separation.

It read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

Rahman and Saira got married in 1995.

