'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Rahman addressed the news on social media, expressing disappointment over not reaching their 30th anniversary.

'Hoped to reach grand thirty, but...' AR Rahman breaks silence on divorce from Saira Banu anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 7:32 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 7:32 AM IST

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation on Tuesday night. The couple, who had been married for 29 years, have three children: a son, AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman. The news of their separation surprised fans of the music maestro. A few hours after the announcement of their separation, AR Rahman addressed the matter on his X account (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." 

Rahman also included the hashtag #arrsairaabreakup, which many netizens felt could have been avoided.

Earlier, Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, released a joint statement from the couple, formally announcing their separation.

It read, "After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

Rahman and Saira got married in 1995.

AR Rahman, Saira Bhanu announce divorce after 29 years; read official statement

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums NTI

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's fun interaction with Elon Musk's humanoid robot Optimums

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge actor's fans [WATCH] ATG

Ram Charan visits Kadapa temple; Police lathi-charge fans as he gets mobbed [WATCH]

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover as Gangubai Kathiawadi [WATCH] anr

Who is the real Alia Bhatt? Netizens go speechless with Norah Muskaan's stunning makeover [WATCH]

Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt vkp

Actor Thandav Ram arrested for alleged murder attempt on director Bharath over film halt

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case anr

Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

Recent Stories

Kolkata Weather: South Bengal to see massive DROP in temperature? Here's what met office predicted ATG

Kolkata Weather: South Bengal to see massive DROP in temperature? Here's what met office predicted

Who is Saira Banu? AR Rahman, wife separate after 29 years of marriage ATG

Who is Saira Banu? AR Rahman, wife separate after 29 years of marriage

Delhi battles smog: 50% government staff to work from home, announces Gopal Rai gcw

Delhi battles smog: 50% government staff to work from home, announces Gopal Rai

Gold Price Today November 20 2024 24K 22K Gold Rate India Maharashtra UP Bihar ATG

Gold price today November 20: Check rates of 22k, 24k in India

Gold Price Today November 20 2024 24K 22K Gold Rate India Maharashtra UP Bihar ATG

Gold price today November 20: Check rates of 22k, 24k in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon