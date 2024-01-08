Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with paps; spotted with Ranveer Singh at airport [WATCH]

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate Deepika's 38th birthday at Mumbai Airport, sharing a heartwarming moment cutting a cake with paparazzi. The couple's low-key festivities continued with a quiet dinner

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the beloved couple of Bollywood, were recently spotted at Mumbai Airport, celebrating Deepika's 38th birthday on January 5. The couple, known for their charismatic presence, made a delightful moment by cutting a birthday cake with the paparazzi.

In a heartwarming video that has surfaced, Deepika and Ranveer were seen stepping out of their car at Mumbai Airport. As they made their way to the gate, a thoughtful paparazzo approached them with a small cake. The Fighter actress, donned in a stunning full-length black hoodie dress with matching shoes, was seen happily cutting the cake while the photographers and Ranveer Singh sang the birthday song.

After the sweet celebration, Deepika and Ranveer engaged in a brief conversation with the photographer before heading towards the entrance gate. The couple, hand-in-hand, posed for a few pictures for the paparazzi, showcasing their affable nature before continuing their journey inside the airport.

Deepika, described as 'humble' by fans, looked radiant with her hair tied back in a neat bun, dark sunglasses, and a black handbag. Ranveer, on the other hand, sported a white t-shirt with green pants, a long black coat, a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and white sneakers.

The couple's low-profile birthday celebration continued with a quiet dinner at Taj Colaba, Mumbai. Deepika later shared a glimpse of the delicious birthday cake on Instagram, a sweet gesture from Ranveer that featured the message, "happy Birthday Baby," and candles spelling out Deepika's initials, 'DP.' Expressing gratitude, Deepika wrote, "Thank you all for the birthday love!"

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is set to star alongside Hrithik Roshan in the much-anticipated film "Fighter," which also features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on January 25, 2024.

Additionally, Deepika is set to appear in Prabhas starrer "Kalki 2898 AD" and will reprise her role as Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's "Singham Again."